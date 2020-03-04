No Comments

2019 Urban Mobility Report Predicts Money and Time Wasted In Traffic Will Increase

Traffic is a serious problem, and according to a new report, it’s not going to improve in the future.

The 2019 Urban Mobility Report, authored by senior research scientist David Schrank, senior research engineer Bill Eisele, and research fellow Tim Lomax at The Texas A&M Transportation Institute and in cooperation with INRIX, spells out just how costly and time-consuming traffic is for every driver.

“The problem affects not only commuters but also manufacturers and shippers whose travel delay costs are passed on to consumers,” said Eisele. “While trucks constitute only 7 percent of road traffic, they account for 12 percent of congestion cost.”

2017 Stats

The report revealed that in 2017:

As a nation, the price of traffic amounted to $179 billion.

3.3 billion gallons of fuel were wasted.

Extra travel time reached 8.8 billion hours.

Widespread congestion

The increase in traffic jams isn’t just an issue for big-city dwellers. Smaller cities have to contend with increased road congestion, which tends to get worse as the week goes on. Although congestion is often at its worse in the evening, traveling during midday isn’t a guarantee you won’t hit traffic.

“In regions over 1 million population, the hours on each side of the four-hour evening peak have as much delay as the morning rush hours. The trend is even more pronounced in smaller regions, with several midday hours having as much delay as the morning rush hour,” the report states.

Future strategies

As more drivers take to the roads, traffic will be a mainstay. The authors estimate the nation’s cost for congestion in 2025 will reach $237 billion, and traffic delays will equal 10 billion hours. Approximately 3.6 billion gallons of gas will be wasted in 2025.

Alleviating the current state and grim estimates of future traffic will require many tactics, according to the researchers.

“No single approach will ever solve this complex problem,” said Lomax. “We know what works. What the country needs is a robust, information-powered conversation at the local, state and national levels about what steps should be taken. We have many strategies; we have to figure out the right solution for each problem and a way to pay for them.”

The report compared data from 1982 to 2017 and examined 494 urban areas across the country and Puerto Rico.