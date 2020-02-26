No Comments

2020 Dodge Durango Updates Include SRT Black Package

Photo: FCA

The Durango has become something of a favorite amongst performance enthusiasts thanks to the Durango SRT, and Dodge is capitalizing with some rad updates for 2020. The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT will now be offered with a new Black appearance package and an exclusive Redline stripe option, both of which were on display this month at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show and will be up for grabs next month.

“The numbers tell the story. As Dodge performance enthusiasts move through the Durango lineup to the fastest, most powerful, and most capable American three-row SUV, they want their vehicle to stand out in a crowd,” said Tim Kuniskis, the head of passenger cars for Dodge, North America. “Now, this new SRT-exclusive Black package gives SRT buyers an even more exclusive look and they can order it when they order their vehicle at the dealership.”

New for 2020: Black package, Redline stripe option

Photo: FCA

The 475-horsepower 2020 Dodge Durango SRT gets its performance mettle from a 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8, enabling it to make a 0-60 mph sprint in 4.4 seconds and tow a best-in-class 8,700 pounds. It’ll look even more the part of a beast with the Black package, which adds Midnight Grey Metallic and Gloss Black exterior accents to enhance its beefy aspects and available 20-inch Matte Vapor wheels. It’s also available with a Redline stripe, which is Satin Black accented by Redline Red.

The Black package and Redline stripe will carry starting prices of $1,495 MSRP and $1,295 MSRP, respectively. Both will be available to pair with 10 different colors: Billet Silver, DB Black, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Granite Crystal, Octane Red, Reactor Blue, Redline, White Knuckle, and Vice White.

Stylish appearance packages have been quite the hit for the Durango of late. Kuniskis notes that 25 percent of Durango SXT sales in 2019 included the Blacktop Package, which builds in 20-inch Blacktop wheels with a high-gloss black coating, gloss black exterior mirrors, and black badges. On the Durango R/T, the percentage was an impressive 60 percent.

