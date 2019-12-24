No Comments

Surprise: 2020 Ford Super Duty Chassis Cab is Best-in-Class

The 2020 Ford Super Duty chassis cab

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Try to feign shock at the idea that a Ford truck is laying claim to best-in-class capabilities. Powered by the massive and mighty new 7.3-liter gas V8, the 2020 Ford Super Duty chassis cab gets 350 horsepower and best-in-class 468 lb-ft of torque. With the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8, the Super Duty gets 300 lb-ft of best-in-class stationary torque. Overall, the Super Duty is capable of handling up to 12,750 pounds of payload, which is nuts.

So, again: Ford = good at making trucks.

“We don’t operate in a vacuum in Ford commercial trucks, we talk to the customers, dealers, and upfitters who know how hard our trucks are worked,” said Nathan Oscarson, commercial truck marketing manager. “That kind of real-world feedback helps us engineer the level of commercial trucks that the industry demands.”

Like the 2020 Super Duty, the chassis cab is offered with three engine options: the 7.3-liter V8, 6.7-liter Power Stroke, and a standard 6.2-liter gas V8. All three engines pair with new heavy-duty 10-speed TorqShift automatic, which is available with live drive power takeoff to enable the best-in-class stationary torque figure.

Perhaps most impressive of the bunch is the Power Stroke, which increases output over the previous version at 330 horsepower and 825 lb-ft of torque, the latter of which is available at just 1,600 rpm.

The 2020 Ford F-550 and F-650 Super Duty chassis cabs are both available to order now. The new F-600 Super Duty chassis cab, announced earlier this year as a gap-bridger between the two, will be available next year.

