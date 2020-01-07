No Comments

2020 Kia Optima Overview

2020 Kia Optima

Photo: Kia

Since its debut in 2000, the Kia Optima has undergone quite a few changes. Now in its fifth generation, the 2020 Kia Optima features some new standard features that will make every journey enjoyable. It’s been 20 years, but the Optima is still a solid choice for all types of drivers.

The 2020 Kia Optima is available at six trims: LX, S, Special Edition, EX, EX Premium, and SX. The Optima is also available as a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid model.

Looking for Something Bigger? Check out the award-winning 2020 Kia Telluride

What’s new?

One of the new features for the 2020 Optima is smartphone wireless charging on the EX trim and above. Additionally, the Forward Collision-Avoidance-Assist system — now standard on all models — has been enhanced with Pedestrian Detection for an even safer driving experience. The final update for 2020 is the debut of the EX Premium trim, which was previously available as an option package, and the removal of the LX and SX Limited packages.

Exterior

You won’t find any exterior changes on the 2020 Kia Optima, as it maintains its sleek, stylish design with standard Sport bumpers and a chrome exhaust tip. Additional standard features include heated, power-adjustable outside mirrors with integrated LED turn signals as well as LED Daytime Running Lights. Moving up just one trim to the Optima S adds an athletic rear spoiler, dual chrome exhaust tips, a panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade, Smart Welcome (which lights up the door handles as you approach the vehicle), and Smart Trunk (which automatically opens the trunk when you have your Smart Key on hand).

If you’re looking for the ultimate appeal, opt for the top-of-the-line Optima SX, which is equipped with larger alloy wheels, red front and rear brake calipers, and a suite of Sport-focused features, including: grille, side sills, bumpers, spoiler, and outside mirrors.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Interior

For the 2020 Optima, comfort is key — right from the start. The base LX trim features an eight-way driver’s seat with power lumbar support, a six-way passenger’s seat, and easy-to-clean cloth seats with CleanTex. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear shift knob, and Sport seats with leatherette bolsters are added when you choose the Optima S and above. But if you want the lush feeling of full leather seating, you’ll want to go with the Special Edition trim, which also heats those front leather seats as well as the steering wheel. Aesthetic touches like a wood grain accent, a leatherette instrument panel with silver stitching, and a satin chrome accent can all be found on higher trims.

When it comes to tech, you get a whole lotta bang for your buck with the 2020 Optima. Standard on all models are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth wireless technology, Siri Eyes Free, a rear-camera display, steering-wheel-mounted controls, an 8-inch touch-screen display, USB ports, and power outlets. The EX trim features the Kia UVO link with SiriusXM Satellite Radio as well as the previously mentioned wireless phone charger. If you’re looking for an incredible music experience, choose the EX Premium, which is equipped with a Harman Kardon QuantumLogic premium surround sound system with 10 speakers and Clari-Fi music restoration technology.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Performance

The LX, S, and Special Edition trims all have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood that’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a Sportmatic sport shifter. Combined, the Optima can get a moderate 185 horsepower. When you choose the EX or EX Premium, you’ll get a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which creates a smoother ride but generates less horsepower at 178 hp. To match its sporty exterior, the Optima SX comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine matched to a six-speed automatic, allowing the Kia sedan to generate an impressive 245 hp.

Efficiency

If you’re looking for an extremely efficient vehicle, your best bet is to consider the hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant of the 2020 Optima. However, the standard gas-powered model is still respectable when it comes to fuel economy. (At the time of writing, EPA estimates are not available for the Special Edition or EX Premium trims.)

LX: 25/35/29 MPG City/Highway/Combined

25/35/29 MPG City/Highway/Combined S: 24/32/27 MPG City/Highway/Combined

24/32/27 MPG City/Highway/Combined EX: 27/37/31 MPG City/Highway/Combined

27/37/31 MPG City/Highway/Combined SX: 21/30/24 MPG City/Highway/Combined

Another Great Sedan: Don’t underestimate the budget-friendly Kia Forte

Safety

As with all new Kia models, the 2020 Optima is equipped with the Kia Drive Wise – Driver Assist Technology suite, consisting of helpful standard features like Blind Spot Collision Warning, Parking Distance Warning-Reverse, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assistance with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist-Line, and Driver Attention Warning. Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go is added on the EX trim and above.