No Comments

2021 Chevy Traverse Named One of the Quietest Cars of 2020

The Chevrolet Traverse High Country

Photo: General Motors

U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the 17 Quietest Cars of 2020. Thanks to its hushed interior and noise-reducing technology, the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse earned a spot on the list.

Finding the Right Family Hauler: The best Chevrolet models for growing families

Features that make for a quiet ride

The Chevrolet Traverse RS

Photo: General Motors

According to U.S. News & World Report, standard Active Noise Cancellation greatly reduces the sounds of the SUV’s 3.6-liter V6 engine. This technology works to dampen vibrations as well as block outside noises to create a more peaceful environment in the 2021 Traverse. Designed to keep wind and road sounds at bay, the three-row SUV also makes it easier to converse with rear passengers from the driver’s seat.

Additional interior amenities

The Chevrolet Traverse High Country

Photo: General Motors

U.S. News appreciated the interior of the 2021 Traverse overall, giving it a score of 8.9 out of 10 in its 17 Quietest Cars of 2020 list. The SUV’s available eight-way power driver seat along with its available heating capabilities provide comfort on the ride. In addition, the tri-zone automatic climate control maintains the preferred temperatures of you and your family.

The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System comes with a 7-inch touch screen that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth audio streaming. With this system, you can utilize smartphone apps and make phone calls without taking your hands off the wheel.

The optional Bose premium audio system adds 10 speakers to the cabin to provide clearer, high-quality audio. When traveling through remote areas, you can stay connected by opting for the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Staying Safe in Your Chevrolet: How to protect your little ones during the ride

If you’re interested in driving a quiet family hauler, like the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse, make sure to test-drive different models and pay attention to their noise levels before making your next vehicle purchase.