2021 Ford GT Reveal Set for Petersen Car Week

Ford will reveal the new 2021 GT this Sunday

Photo: Ford

The Ford GT is kind of like Schrödinger’s Car. (Or at least probably a really crude understanding of Schrödinger’s Car. I’m not a physics genius. Are you?) It’s a car that definitely exists in the sense that there are hundreds of them, but does it truly exist if you have a virtual zero-percent chance of owning one? In any case, the new 2021 Ford GT is a thing that is definitely coming, and you can see its reveal this Sunday as part of the Petersen Automotive Museum’s Car Week.

Ford announced on Friday that you can tune into the Petersen Museum’s YouTube channel on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. EDT and see the world premiere of the 2021 GT. Ford is promising two new variants of the GT, including “a special-edition that honors its earliest endurance racing roots.”

In the teaser video below, you get a glimpse of the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition, which pays homage to the No. 98 Ford GT40 Mk II that won the 1966 Daytona 24. Ford goes on to kind of blow the surprise completely by offering up photos of Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby racing the GT40 Mk II to victory at Daytona, but, hey, who needs suspense when this thing is practically spoken for before it’s announced?

Ford teases 2021 GT Heritage Edition reveal

Previous versions of the Ford GT Heritage Edition have honored Ford’s milestone victories at Le Mans, and the 2019-20 editions reimagine arguably the most iconic Ford GT40 of ‘em all: the beautiful blue-and-orange Gulf Oil livery from the car that won Le Mans in 1968 and 1969.

Ford will continue to offer the GT supercar through 2022, so perhaps it’ll bow out next year with a Heritage Edition honoring the GT40 Mk IV’s victory at the 1967 12 Hours of Sebring? Or maybe it’ll go meta and honor the No. 68 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT that beat Ferrari in the LM GTE Pro class in 2016.

The No. 98 1966 Ford GT40 Mk II that won the Daytona 24

Photo: Ford

Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby reigned victorious at Daytona in 1966

Photo: Ford

The style of this iconic racer is revived with the 2021 GT Heritage Edition

Photo: Ford

As for the second special edition? Ford’s rolled out a Competition Series, a Carbon Series and a Liquid Carbon edition for the GT in the past, so something carbony is a fair guess. We’ll just have to wait and see. Whatever it is, you can bank on two things: you have no chance of owning one, but at least you can bet some “very rich” people won’t get one because they think it’s too expensive.

The Petersen Automotive Museum has been holding virtual events as part of its Petersen Car Week since Wednesday, and Sunday’s reveal of the 2021 Ford GT marks the final day of festivities. To check out everything you’ve missed and peep the Ford GT on Sunday, head over to the Petersen Museum’s YouTube channel.

