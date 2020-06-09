No Comments

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 to Get 525 Horsepower: Report

Might these massive Brembo brakes be stopping 525 horses?

Photo: Ford

Ford has confirmed that it’s bringing back the legendary Mustang Mach 1 for 2021, and it says that it will boast “the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever.” Given that it will be replacing the 480-horsepower Mustang Bullitt, it’ll have its work cut out for it. And if a story from Ford Authority proves true, it’s got the claim in the bag.

Citing sources familiar with future products, Ford Authority reports that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will deliver 525 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. That’s not only substantially more than the 460-horsepower Mustang GT and outgoing Mustang Bullitt, but it’s just right on par with the Shelby GT350 and its 526-horsepower 5.2-liter flat plane crankshaft V8. How Ford would squeeze an extra 45 horsepower and 30 lb-ft of torque out the legendary Coyote V8 remains to be seen.

That fact would also strengthen the rumor that the Mach 1 is also replacing the Shelby GT350. Ted Ryan, Ford Archives’ heritage brand manager, notes that the Mach 1 has historically functioned as a bridge between the Mustang GT and the Shelby. Removing the GT350 would, in effect, maintain the healthy leap from the 525-horsepower Mach 1 and the 760-horsepower Shelby GT500 and render the GT350 somewhat redundant. Given that Ford markets the Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R based on their track capabilities, it would make sense for “the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever” to take over that space.

Ford looking to end spring with a bang

Ford has confirmed the debut of the all-new 2021 Bronco for next month

Photo: Ford

However much horsepower the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 makes, we don’t have all that much longer before we find out. Ford promises to fully reveal that Mach 1 “this spring,” which effectively ends June 20. Ford will reveal the 2021 F-150 on June 25 and has announced the world premiere of the 2021 Bronco takes place in July, so it’s fixing to be a very, very interesting few weeks for Ford fanatics.

