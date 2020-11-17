No Comments

2021 Lexus LS Arrives in Canada with Updated Style, Tech

Photo: Lexus

The 2021 model year brought a number of minor updates and enhancements to the Lexus LS 500 and 500h model. From infotainment system updates to powertrain refinements, here’s what’s new on this flagship sedan.

Heightened performance

Photo: Lexus

Like the 2020 model, the 2021 Lexus LS 500 comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine that delivers 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. However, that dynamo now boasts a new piston design that helps lower emissions and provides quieter operation. On top of that, the engine received a new wastegate control system that helps it run more efficiently, while the accompanying 10-speed automatic transmission has been refreshed for greater responsiveness.

The hybrid model, the LS 500h, also received some minor refinements. Its Multistage Hybrid System has been updated to deliver peppier acceleration, while the Multistage shift software has been adjusted for more responsive performance.

It also offers better ride quality thanks to a re-tuned suspension and chassis. The 2021 LS now sports optimized spring and damper rates, along with a tweaked design for the model’s front and rear anti-roll bars. Plus, the latest model now comes with liquid-filled bushings for cushier ride quality.

Exterior refinements

Photo: Lexus

Not a whole lot changed on the outside of the 2021 Lexus LS. It now comes with a new exterior color option, called Iridium. On top of that, it sports redesigned headlights, a darker spindle grille, and Piano Black taillight trim to replace the previous chrome trim.

Interior comforts

Photo: Lexus

The 2021 Lexus LS now sports more padding on various interior surfaces, including the armrests, seats, and other touchpoints. You’ll also find a new heated seat and heated steering wheel switch on the center console.

In addition to those enhancements, the 2021 Lexus LS offers new interior Takumi artisan-themed styling options. Available interior accents include Kiriko Glass ornamentation, which is inspired by traditional Japanese glassware. You can also choose to have hand-folded pleated door trim.

Tech updates

Photo: Lexus

For the latest model year, the Lexus LS finally dumps its old display for a 12.3-inch multimedia touch screen, a feature that’s long been in demand for the flagship sedan. Another new feature is connectivity with the Lexus App, along with a three-year subscription to the Enform Remote service, which lets you remotely manage the engine, lights, and locks from your phone or smartwatch.

The 2021 Lexus LS will be available at Canadian dealerships nationwide in November 2020.