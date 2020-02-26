No Comments

2021 Nissan Versa Drives Into Canada Later This Summer

2021 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

Canadian drivers can embrace the open road this summer behind the wheel of the all-new 2021 Nissan Versa. The well-equipped subcompact sedan made a surprise appearance in Toronto earlier this month and proves to be an elegant, tech-advanced model in the Nissan lineup.

“Entry-level sedans have always been historically very important for Nissan, which is why we are thrilled to bring the all-new Versa to Canada,” said Steve Milette, president of Nissan Canada Inc. “The Versa is now the first impression into the Nissan portfolio. With its expressive design and exciting technology features rarely seen on this segment, the Versa will be a source of pride for customers driving it to work, or for pleasure.”

Nissan, a leader in driver-assist technologies and safety systems, notes that the Versa goes above and beyond the tech expectations associated with sedans.

Tech such as Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking designed to warn drivers of impending dangers are standard on the stylish sedan. Offering improved illumination is the standard system of High Beam Assist. For assistance seeing hidden dangers, drivers can upgrade their Versa with the available systems of Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Warning.

The design of the 2021 Versa employs the signature look of Nissan models such as the Maxima, Sentra, and Altima on its wider, longer, and lower frame. Drivers will recognize the kick-up C- pillars, floating roof, V-motion grille, and boomerang-shaped headlamps, and inside the “Gliding Wing” instrument panel contributes to the spacious cabin.

“This third-generation Versa design is all about the proportion and stance, to the point where we expect people to look at it and say, ‘Wow, is that a Versa?'” said Giovanny Arroba, program design director, Nissan Global Design Center, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

The 2021 Versa is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, which can be paired to a five-speed manual transmission or Xtronic transmission. The powertrain earns ratings of 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque.