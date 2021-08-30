No Comments

2022 Cadillac XT6 Overview

Photo: Cadillac

After the Escalade, the Cadillac XT6 is the next largest vehicle that’s currently available in the luxury automaker’s lineup. The seven-seater XT6 was introduced in 2019 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. As such, the SUV is still in its first generation and has only received a few changes for the 2022 model year.

Road Trip? Check out these tips for a stress-free journey with your family

What’s new on the 2022 Cadillac XT6?

The base Luxury trim of the 2022 XT6 gets an exciting upgrade of two new standard safety features: Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. These are in addition to a handful of other driver-assist systems like Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Park Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking. The only other update for the new XT6 is the top Sport trim getting upgraded Brembo brakes with red calipers.

Exterior

The 2022 XT6 measures 198.5 inches in length and has the strong, angular lines you’d expect to see on a Cadillac. Standard features include Galvano exterior accents on the grille, roof rails, side-window surround, and door handles; 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels with a bright silver finish; and Ruby-red tail lamp lenses. The wheel size increases to 20 inches on the Premium Luxury and Sport trims while even larger 21-inch wheels are available. You can also choose to add an appearance package to the XT6, like the Onyx Package with black accents or the Radiant Package with bright chrome trimming. Rounding out the notable exterior features is the UltraView sunroof that extends from the front to the back seat area.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Interior

Inside the 2022 Cadillac XT6, you’ll find various high-quality materials and a handful of convenient features. Heated front seats, a Memory Package, tri-zone climate control, remote-folding third-row seats, an eight-way power driver’s seat, and Inteluxe seats are standard. Moving up the trims adds exotic wood or carbon fiber accents, a heated steering wheel, leather seating, Sport elements, and a hands-free power liftgate. Similar to the exterior, you can upgrade the XT6 with the Platinum Package that adds semi-aniline leather seats, leather-wrapped components throughout, and the choice of two unique interior trims not available on the standard model.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Performance and efficiency

You don’t have to upgrade to the Sport trim for turbocharged performance with the 2022 XT6. The base Luxury trim is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo engine that’s paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Combined, you can get up to 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. When you move up to the Premium Luxury or Sport models, the engine is a 310-hp 3.6-liter V6 that can get 271 lb-ft of torque. The Luxury and Premium Luxury trims come with standard front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive while the Sport model is exclusively equipped with AWD. As such, fuel economy varies between the trims and drivetrains:

Luxury (FWD): 21/27 MPG City/Highway

21/27 MPG City/Highway Luxury (AWD): 21/26 MPG City/Highway

21/26 MPG City/Highway Premium Luxury (FWD): 19/26 MPG City/Highway

19/26 MPG City/Highway Premium Luxury (AWD): 18/25 MPG City/Highway

18/25 MPG City/Highway Sport (AWD): 18/25 MPG City/Highway

Another Option: Get all of the details for the 2021 Cadillac XT5

Safety

As mentioned previously, the base Luxury trim of the 2022 Cadillac XT6 is now equipped with a couple of new driver-assist features. Other standard safety systems include the HD rear vision camera, OnStar capability, a tire pressure monitoring system, and Teen Driver. All of these are also standard on the Premium Luxury and Sport models, with no additional standard systems being added on those trims. However, you can add available features like Adaptive Cruise Control, HD Surround Vision, Night Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and even a first-aid kit.