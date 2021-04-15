No Comments

2022 Infiniti QX55 Arrives on Dealer Lots in North America

Photo: Infiniti

Over the next several weeks, the 2022 Infiniti QX55 will arrive on dealer lots in the United States and Canada. Infiniti is looking at this as more than a new model release — the automaker sees it as the first step in a new direction for the brand as a whole. Here’s a look at what you’ll find on this crossover coupe, and what’s been revealed about the company’s future plans.

A new luxury crossover

Photo: Infiniti

The new QX55 is a unique model in many ways. It’s what the brand calls a “coupe crossover,” and under the hood, it’s packing the segment’s only VC-Turbo engine, which can alter its compression ratio to deliver more power or better efficiency, depending on what you choose.

It also comes standard with a number of features that its competitors only offer as options. These include wireless smartphone connectivity, Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, and 20-wheels. And in terms of trim levels, it offers three options: LUXE, ESSENTIAL, and SENSORY. The base-trim model starts at $46,500.

A look at things to come

Photo: Infiniti

Even though it hasn’t officially arrived in most locales, the 2022 QX55 has already been a hot seller. According to Jeff Pope, the group vice president of Infiniti America, it only took a few weeks for the QX55 to surpass the company’s reservation expectations.

The QX55 isn’t the only new Infiniti set to join the lineup this year. The upcoming 2022 Infiniti QX60 will draw inspiration from the QX60 Monograph design study, revealed last year. It’s been confirmed to have an updated Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system and ProPILOT Assist.

Infiniti describes these two new models as demonstrative of the brand’s “renewed focus on driver and owner engagement.”

“We’re looking forward to a new era for the brand, with an equal emphasis on excitement and total customer satisfaction,” explained Peyman Kargar, the chairman of Infiniti. “That begins with the daring new QX55 soon, the breathtaking QX60 after, and plenty more to come.”

The 2022 Infiniti QX55 is expected to debut in other key markets later this year, while the 2022 Infiniti QX60 is supposed to hit North American dealer lots later in 2021.