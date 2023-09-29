No Comments

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ Overview

The LYRIQ is an attractive electric SUV from Cadillac that recently made its debut. Now in its second model year, the 2024 LYRIQ arrives with new trim options, more colors to customize the EV’s exterior, and a lower starting price.

What’s new for the 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ?

As mentioned, the new Cadillac LYRIQ has updated trim levels: Tech, Luxury, and Sport. The base trim, Tech, starts at $58,590, which is a little over $3K less than the 2023 model’s starting price.

You can choose from a total of eight exterior colors, including five new options for 2024. The new colors include Emerald Lake Metallic, Nimbus Metallic, Celestial Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Argent Silver Metallic. Existing colors include Crystal White Tricoat, Stellar Black Metallic, and Opulent Blue Metallic.

Exterior

When you look at the Cadillac LYRIQ, you’ll instantly get drawn to its signature design cues like the unique, illuminated Black Crystal Shield grille and sharp LED lights. The new LYRIQ Sport stays true to its name with Obsidian chrome and dark accent finishes, including on the wheels. On top of every model is a sloping fixed full-glass roof that extends from the front-seat area to the back seat, letting in natural light on every drive. Quite possibly one of the coolest features on the 2024 LYRIQ is its automated charge port door. With the press of a hidden button via the Cadillac Crest on the port door, it glides aside so you can plug in and power up.

Interior

You’ll find an abundance of premium features in the cabin of the new LYRIQ, as expected with such a cutting-edge exterior design. A highlight of the interior is the available 26-color LED ambient lighting spectrum that you can set to match your mood when driving. Another sophisticated touch is the jewel rotary dial in the center console that adds even more elegance to the cabin.

The SUV has room for up to five people, with 28 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. When you fold those seats down, cargo space opens up to 60.8 cubic feet.

Technology

Cadillac focuses on convenience when it comes to the tech in the new LYRIQ. That’s why the SUV is equipped with over-the-air updates that make it easy to stay connected on the go with the latest software. There’s also Google Built-In, which includes Google Play, Google Maps, and Google Assistant for hands-free help with your favorite apps and traffic. As expected you’ll find various other tech amenities in the LYRIQ like USB charging ports, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and more.

Performance and efficiency

As an electric vehicle, everyone is always most interested in how the LYRIQ performs. For 2024, the Cadillac EV has two EPA-estimated driving ranges available. The rear-wheel drive model gets 314 miles on a single charge while the all-wheel drive version gets 307 miles. Charging times, of course, vary based on which type of charger you use. Both RWD and AWD models can add up to 51 miles of range in an hour at a Level 2 charger. But with a DC fast charger, that goes way up to 77 miles in just 10 minutes.

Safety

GM has been all about going hands-free with its driver-assist technologies. The 2024 LYRIQ is available with Super Cruise technology, which is compatible on over 200,000 miles of roads in North America. In addition to that smart feature, the LYRIQ’s safety highlights include available options like HD Surround Vision, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Side Bicyclist Alert, and more.