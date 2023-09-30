2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview
Powerful capabilities, premium design, and advanced features help the GMC Sierra 1500 maintain its position as one of the industry’s most popular full-size pickup trucks. For the 2024 model year, the Sierra is available in eight trim levels: Pro, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate.
Customize Your Sierra: Check out these GMC truck accessories
Performance and capabilities
The 2024 Sierra lineup offers four powertrain choices. The standard 2.7-liter TurboMax engine and eight-speed automatic transmission combine to deliver 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, along with a max payload of 2,240 pounds and a max tow rating of 9,500 pounds. Also available are a 5.3-liter V8, a 6.2-liter V8, and a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine, all of which come with a 10-speed transmission. Duramax models provide a lineup-topping 495 lb-ft of torque and 13,200 pounds of max towing capacity. An auto-locking rear differential and 4WD can be added for better traction on and off the road, and even more all-terrain equipment is available on the Sierra’s AT4 and AT4X trims.
Exterior design
To help truck owners work more effectively, the 2024 Sierra integrates a fully boxed high-strength steel frame, 12 cargo tie-downs and a CornerStep rear bumper, and a cargo box in three sizes (short, standard, or long). Available features include the six-function MultiPro tailgate, heated side mirrors, and a drop-in or spray-on bedliner. LED headlights and taillights are standard on all Sierra trim levels, and most models also come with aluminum wheels and black or chrome exterior accents.
Interior features
The 2024 Sierra offers three cab configurations (regular, double, or crew) and a long list of interior amenities. A power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and a wrapped steering wheel are standard or available on nearly every trim. Underseat storage for both rows and a split-folding rear seat provide plenty of versatility, and crew cabs provide more than 43 inches of legroom for rear passengers.
Connectivity and safety technologies
All 2024 Sierra models come equipped with a touch-screen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and other connectivity features. SLE and higher trims upgrade to a 13.4-inch center display, a 12.3-inch driver information screen, and Google built-in services. To keep everyone protected, the standard GMC Pro Safety suite deploys Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and other active safety measures. The Sierra also offers a long list of available towing safety technologies, including multiple camera views, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, and an in-vehicle trailering app with safety checklists and trailer profiles.
To learn more about the GMC truck lineup, see The News Wheel’s overviews of the Canyon and the Sierra HD.
