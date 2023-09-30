No Comments

2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

Photo: GMC

Powerful capabilities, premium design, and advanced features help the GMC Sierra 1500 maintain its position as one of the industry’s most popular full-size pickup trucks. For the 2024 model year, the Sierra is available in eight trim levels: Pro, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate.

Photo: GMC

Performance and capabilities

The 2024 Sierra lineup offers four powertrain choices. The standard 2.7-liter TurboMax engine and eight-speed automatic transmission combine to deliver 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, along with a max payload of 2,240 pounds and a max tow rating of 9,500 pounds. Also available are a 5.3-liter V8, a 6.2-liter V8, and a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine, all of which come with a 10-speed transmission. Duramax models provide a lineup-topping 495 lb-ft of torque and 13,200 pounds of max towing capacity. An auto-locking rear differential and 4WD can be added for better traction on and off the road, and even more all-terrain equipment is available on the Sierra’s AT4 and AT4X trims.

Photo: GMC

Exterior design

To help truck owners work more effectively, the 2024 Sierra integrates a fully boxed high-strength steel frame, 12 cargo tie-downs and a CornerStep rear bumper, and a cargo box in three sizes (short, standard, or long). Available features include the six-function MultiPro tailgate, heated side mirrors, and a drop-in or spray-on bedliner. LED headlights and taillights are standard on all Sierra trim levels, and most models also come with aluminum wheels and black or chrome exterior accents.

Photo: GMC

Interior features

The 2024 Sierra offers three cab configurations (regular, double, or crew) and a long list of interior amenities. A power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and a wrapped steering wheel are standard or available on nearly every trim. Underseat storage for both rows and a split-folding rear seat provide plenty of versatility, and crew cabs provide more than 43 inches of legroom for rear passengers.

Photo: GMC

Connectivity and safety technologies

All 2024 Sierra models come equipped with a touch-screen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and other connectivity features. SLE and higher trims upgrade to a 13.4-inch center display, a 12.3-inch driver information screen, and Google built-in services. To keep everyone protected, the standard GMC Pro Safety suite deploys Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and other active safety measures. The Sierra also offers a long list of available towing safety technologies, including multiple camera views, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, and an in-vehicle trailering app with safety checklists and trailer profiles.

