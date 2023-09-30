No Comments

2024 GMC Terrain Overview

Photo: GMC

GMC’s entry in the popular compact SUV segment is the Terrain — a versatile, well-equipped model that’s suitable for commuters, growing families, and anyone seeking a smaller and more affordable vehicle. For 2024, the Terrain can be purchased in SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali trim levels.

Stay Protected on the Go: Learn about the latest GMC safety features

Performance and efficiency

The 2024 Terrain carries a 1.5-liter turbo engine that puts out 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, it’s also capable of towing up to 1,500 pounds when properly equipped. The standard independent rear suspension and available AWD provide extra agility and traction. To help drivers save money at the pump, the Terrain gets up to 24 mpg in the city, 29 mpg on the highway, and 26 mpg in combined driving.

Exterior design

Standard exterior features for the 2024 Terrain include 17-inch aluminum wheels and LED headlamps, taillamps, and C-shaped signature lighting. Assist steps, a power liftgate, and roof-mounted side rails and cross rails are available across the lineup as well. Each trim level gets its own distinct grille design. The Terrain’s exterior paint color palette includes options like Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Summit White, and new Downpour Metallic and Riptide Metallic.

Photo: GMC

Interior features

The Terrain’s cabin is designed to hold up to five people. There’s also room for 29.6 cubic feet of cargo in the trunk. When the split rear seats and fold-flat front passenger seat are lowered, the Terrain can hold 63.3 cubic feet of total cargo. Standard interior features include USB charging ports for both rows, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, and premium cloth upholstery. Premium options like heated power front seats, leather upholstery, and a sunroof are available, too.

Photo: GMC

Connectivity and safety technologies

All Terrain models come standard with a 7-inch or 8-inch touch screen, wireless smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. GMC Connected Navigation and a Bose sound system are available as well. Meanwhile, the standard GMC Pro Safety package contributes Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and other technologies to keep everyone protected on the go. Safety systems like Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Rear Park Assist are available as well.

Along with the Terrain, the GMC SUV lineup will also welcome the all-new 2024 Acadia in the coming months, and you can read about it here.