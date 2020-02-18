No Comments

Six Projects Split $50K in 20th Ford Conservation and Environmental Grants

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company announced six winners in its 20th Ford Conservation and Environmental Grants Program. Originally launched in the late summer of 2019, the latest entry in the storied program awards $50,000 to three projects from Egypt, two projects from Jordan, and one project from Morocco.

Three Egyptian projects split $22K

Winners representing Egypt include Nature Conservation Egypt, which receives a $12,000 grant toward the creation of Empathy Through Play, a card game that seeks to inform players about the illegal killing of migratory birds. PhD candidate Chris Poonian and Dr. Karim Omar also both won grants for their projects relating to environmental sustainability — the former picked up a $5,000 Best in Research grant for a project relating to coral reef management, and the latter earned a $5,000 Best in Community Engagement grant to help in efforts to preserve the endangered Rosa Arabica and Primula Boveana.

Thinking About Trading In? Get a quick, free appraisal from Edmunds

Jordanian projects focus on trees and water

From Jordan, the National Agricultural Research Center picked up a $10,000 Natural Environment grant for its Integrative Environmental Gardening in Aqaba project, which seeks to plant and maintain 10,000 Moringa trees over the next six months. Tala Khreis took home a $12,000 grant for the Desert Fog Catcher pilot program, which will help improve potable water resources in Qatrana.

The Green Cradle lays groundwork for Moroccan children

The Green Cradle: Welcome to a Sound Environment by The Tiyadrine Association for Rural Women out of Morocco picked up a $6,000 grant for its goal of planting 150 trees for every baby born in the country and transferring ownership of those trees to those children upon their 10th birthday.

“At Ford, we continue to work tirelessly to not just lower our footprint but also to develop innovations that make a positive contribution to society,” said Zeekson Ainabe, Government Relations, Ford Direct Markets. “We also strive to play an active role in the communities where we serve our customers, through initiatives that help create an impact. And the Ford Conservation and Environmental Grants program is one of many initiatives Ford has invested in to preserve our environment for future generations.”

For the Ford Conservation and Environmental Grents, projects were accepted from Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Yemen. To be considered, all projects had to align with one of three focuses: Environmental Education, Protection of the Natural Environment, or Conservation Engineering.

Shopping for a New Vehicle? Here’s what you can do to have the best experience possible