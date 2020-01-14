3 Things You Can Fix on Your Car Without Paying for a Mechanic
This article is sponsored by RS Components.
It’s no secret that taking your car to the garage can be incredibly expensive, but you’ll often find that can also be an unnecessary expense. There are many repairs that you can do on your own without the need for a mechanic, thus saving you a fortune while providing you with the satisfaction of knowing you’ve done the work yourself.
What you’ll need
In order to work on your car and carry out basic repairs or maintenance, you’ll need to make sure that you have a suitable space for working, like a garage or driveway. You’ll also need to ensure that you have a full tool kit of high-quality items. This should include items like spanner sets, which will come in handy for most DIY car jobs. You can usually find easy-to-follow guides and videos online for a wide range of jobs. Here are a few things you could do to save some money.
1. Replace the air filter
One of the easiest jobs to do and one which needs to be done quite frequently is replacing the air filter. A garage often charges a lot for both labor and the replacement part, but you’ll find that it’s cheaper to buy a replacement part and do it yourself, since the process involves just a few screws.
2. Change the brake pads
It’s understandable if you’re hesitant to do anything related to the brakes since they’re such a vital feature of your car. But changing the pads is actually incredibly easy and affordable to do yourself. You will need a jack stand to safely lift the car and then the process simply involves removing the wheel, removing hardware, taking out the old pads, putting in the new ones, replacing the hardware, and then putting the wheel back on.
3. Change the battery
Changing the battery is perhaps the easiest job but one which most people still rely on a mechanic to do. The key to replacing the battery is making sure that you get the order right for removing the cables. The negative (black) cable should be first when removing the battery and should be attached last when installing the new battery.
These are just a few jobs that you can easily do on your car but there are many more. You can make huge savings in the long-term by doing your own minor repairs and maintenance; plus you also get satisfaction knowing that you have done the work yourself.