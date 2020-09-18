No Comments

3 Tips for Successful Operation of Your Infotainment System

Photo: © General Motors

Syncing your smartphone via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a great way to stay connected to your favorite apps, playlists, and contacts on the go. Unfortunately, integrating your smartphone with your vehicle’s infotainment system via these capabilities can be problematic. Here are a few tips from Consumer Reports writer Keith Barry to help with fixing some common issues you have or might encounter with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Enjoy the Ride: 3 scenic drives to take in Texas

Recognition

If your system does not recognize your smartphone, the benefits of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are inaccessible. Check that you’re using the correct USB port and double-check your smartphone is compatible with your vehicle’s make and model.

Failure

You’re headed out and ready to connect, but your system isn’t working at all. Why? It was fine yesterday! If Apple CarPlay and Android Auto all of sudden cease operation, Barry suggests getting a new cable.

“Older, worn-out cables may still charge your phone but may no longer be able to transfer data from your phone to your car,” he adds.

Sluggish

Your infotainment system is working, sort of. If your connectivity seems slow, sluggish, or buggy, it’s time to recheck your phone’s settings. If it’s not set to connect to the system when your phone screen turns off, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto won’t be as responsive as it should be. A software update can throw everything off, too. You might be working with an outdated version.

“Updating the software on your car could be as simple as a download or as complex as a trip to the dealership,” according to Barry. “You can also unpair and restart your phone, then start a fresh connection to see whether that helps.”

Optimize your Workday: Tips for working from your car

With these tips, you’ll be able to quickly fix common issues with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can stay connected on every journey.