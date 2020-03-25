No Comments

4 Breathtaking Scenic Drives in Maine

Maine has an abundance of breathtaking scenery if you’re craving a picturesque drive

Photo: PxHere

Maine’s forested wilderness, rugged coastal views, and quaint back-country towns make it the perfect setting for a scenic drive. Here are four stunning routes you should take in The Pine Tree State.

Moosehead Lake Scenic Byway

A glimpse of Moosehead Lake

Photo: Dennis Redfield via CC

This 67-mile route provides great views of the state’s largest lake. There’s little road traffic since this region is sparsely populated and you have a high chance of seeing a moose at some point on the journey. (According to The Lodge at Moosehead Lake, these animals outnumber people 3-to-1 in this area.)

The route begins on the eastern side of the lake and loops toward the western side near Jackman. You can also stop to hike Mount Kineo to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Bold Coast Scenic Byway

If you’re driving near Acadia, the national park isn’t the only main attraction nearby. Venture onto the Bold Coast Scenic Byway, which follows Route 1 past Acadia and heads toward the Canadian border. It spans 125 miles, connecting Milbridge to Lubec.

You’ll encounter fishing villages, coves, peninsulas, and the town of Cherryfield, known as the international blueberry capital. Get out to stretch your legs at the wildlife refuges and parks scattered along the route; these include Moosehorn, Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land, and Quoddy Head.

Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway

If you want a mix of recreation and scenery, the 52-mile Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway is a gratifying drive. The road winds from Mexico to Madrid over the course of a few hours. It parallels Mooselookmeguntic Lake, which provides a stunning backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains.

Remember to pack a swimsuit in case you want to stop at one of the watery destinations along the way, like Smalls Falls and Coos Canyon, if you’ll be making the trip in warmer weather.

Old Canada Road National Scenic Byway

Take a road trip along Maine's Old Canada Road National Scenic Byway, which runs alongside Wyman Lake. pic.twitter.com/NFvC9ngr4H — Away2 (@away2usa) May 17, 2013

The 78.2-mile Old Canada Road National Scenic Byway takes about 2.5 hours to drive without stopping and makes a great day-trip excursion. Simply take Route 201 from Solon then head north toward the Canadian border.

The path starts near the eastern side of the Kennebec River, then passes through The Forks, a popular whitewater rafting area, and Jackman, where you can stop for a photo-op at the Attean overlook and pond. Make sure to stop at Moxie Falls for a short hike and to witness one of the state’s largest vertical waterfalls.

