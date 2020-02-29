No Comments

4 Travel-Friendly Easter Dishes

Here are some Easter dishes that are simple to assemble…and stay put during the drive

Photo: Richard Elzey

Easter might not be until mid-April this year, but it’s not too early to start planning what dish you’re going to be bringing to your family’s or friend’s holiday celebration. Here are four portable dishes that travel well so you can have more peace of mind on the journey, knowing that your food (and you) will arrive at your destination in one piece.

Breakfast strata

For a brunch-themed Easter meal, a breakfast strata makes a great travel-friendly contribution. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gretchen May shares this hearty ham breakfast strata recipe that’s dense enough to hold its shape in the car — no matter how many bends or bumps you encounter on the road. Sourdough bread, eggs, ham, parmesan cheese, and veggies are the key ingredients that take center stage in the casserole.

Cheesy scalloped potatoes

Cheesy potatoes pair well with whatever meat-themed main dish you’ll be having for your Easter meal. Rachel Farnsworth from The Stay At Home Chef shares this toothsome recipe. It features russet potatoes, cream, sharp cheddar cheese, and parmesan cheese, as well as the savory flavor of minced garlic.

Zucchini noodle salad

Virginia Willis shares this Southern Living recipe for zucchini noodle salad that’s a perfect veggie-based side to complement any holiday meal. You’ll need a spiralizer, zucchini, peas, onions, garlic, feta cheese, buttermilk, and a few other spices to put together this healthy dish.

Sheet cake

Single-layer cakes are a portable dessert that you can confidently take with you no matter how far you’re traveling for the holiday. This Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake recipe from Southern Living is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It incorporates strawberry-flavored gelatin, fresh strawberries, buttermilk, and fresh lemon juice for a fruity tribute to the spring season.

