4 Travel-Friendly Easter Dishes
Easter might not be until mid-April this year, but it’s not too early to start planning what dish you’re going to be bringing to your family’s or friend’s holiday celebration. Here are four portable dishes that travel well so you can have more peace of mind on the journey, knowing that your food (and you) will arrive at your destination in one piece.
Safe Travels: Find new tires to increase your vehicle’s safety on your spring road trips
Breakfast strata
For a brunch-themed Easter meal, a breakfast strata makes a great travel-friendly contribution. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gretchen May shares this hearty ham breakfast strata recipe that’s dense enough to hold its shape in the car — no matter how many bends or bumps you encounter on the road. Sourdough bread, eggs, ham, parmesan cheese, and veggies are the key ingredients that take center stage in the casserole.
Cheesy scalloped potatoes
Cheesy potatoes pair well with whatever meat-themed main dish you’ll be having for your Easter meal. Rachel Farnsworth from The Stay At Home Chef shares this toothsome recipe. It features russet potatoes, cream, sharp cheddar cheese, and parmesan cheese, as well as the savory flavor of minced garlic.
Zucchini noodle salad
Virginia Willis shares this Southern Living recipe for zucchini noodle salad that’s a perfect veggie-based side to complement any holiday meal. You’ll need a spiralizer, zucchini, peas, onions, garlic, feta cheese, buttermilk, and a few other spices to put together this healthy dish.
Sheet cake
Single-layer cakes are a portable dessert that you can confidently take with you no matter how far you’re traveling for the holiday. This Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake recipe from Southern Living is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It incorporates strawberry-flavored gelatin, fresh strawberries, buttermilk, and fresh lemon juice for a fruity tribute to the spring season.
More Peace of Mind: Learn about the advantages of OnStar technology
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming on Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.