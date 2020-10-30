No Comments

5 Serious Consequences of Driving Without a License

Driving without a valid driver’s license is illegal. No matter why your license is invalid — expired or revoked due to a driving offense — getting behind the wheel without one puts you at risk of serious consequences.

Financial issues

You’ll incur a steep fine if you’re caught driving without a license, but that’s just the beginning of your financial issues.

“Consider how much you’ll lose in terms of a spike in your insurance premium, possible court costs, vehicle impoundment fees, and more — depending on how many times you’ve committed the offense,” warns Insurify writer Jeannette Wisniewski.

Mark on your permanent record

A fine can be costly, but it’s better than jail time, which is highly possible if you drive without a license. Depending on the laws in your state, you could face felony or misdemeanor charges.

“Try this in Florida a few times, and you’ll have a third-degree felony on your record,” according to Wisniewski.

Loss of vehicle

In some states, driving without a license will mean you lose your vehicle, adds Wisniewski. Whether it’s to an impound lot or permanently, it’s a heavy and inconvenient price to pay.

Registration do-over

If you are lucky enough to free your car from the impound lot, you still may have another expensive hurdle to overcome. According to Wisniewski, your vehicle registration may no longer be recorded. You’ll have to re-register your vehicle, meaning another registration fee and precious time spent at your local DMV.

Extended suspension

Losing driving privileges for any amount of time is hard enough. Getting caught driving without a license will add to the amount of time you can’t drive. Depending on the number of offenses and the driving laws in the state you live in, you might lose your driver’s license for good, warns Wisniewski.

Driving without a license will only compound your driving woes now and in the future.