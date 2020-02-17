 Added on February 17, 2020  Whitney Russell   , , , , ,
5 Things Every Car Owner Should Have for Fast Fixes

With the right tools, some common car mishaps are easy and fast to fix so you can continue your journey without waiting for roadside assistance

Stow the right tools in your vehicle to minimize the likelihood that you’ll get stranded due to an emergency scenario. Here are five things you should keep in your auto’s trunk so you can quickly fix some common problems you might encounter on the road.

Battery terminal cleaner

battery terminal cleaner
Schumacher terminal cleaning brush
Photo: Amazon

Corroded battery terminals can prevent your car from starting — that’s where a terminal cleaning brush comes into play. At the time of writing, this terminal cleaner costs less than $5 on Amazon.

Headlight restoration kit

3M headlight restoration kit
Photo: Amazon

Dim headlights aren’t just an eyesore — they can severely reduce your visibility on the road. Keep your vehicle’s headlights clear with this nifty headlight restoration kit available from Amazon for less than $22, as of February 2020.

Tire plug kit

tire plug kit
Victor tire repair toolbox
Photo: Amazon

Get back on the road faster after you have a punctured tire incident when you have a tire plug kit. This one from Victor contains 30 tools in a handy carrying case for portability and costs just under $12, at the time of writing.

AC recharge kit

AC recharge kit
A/C Pro Ultra Synthetic AC recharge kit
Photo: Amazon

If the air conditioning system fizzles out on one of your drives, you might just need to top off the refrigerant. Equipped with an AC recharge kit like this one from InterDynamics, you’ll be safely on your way in about 15 minutes. It costs less than $30 from Amazon, as of February 2020.

Jack and lug wrench

jack and wrench set
Autofu tire wrench and jack Kit
Photo: Amazon

You might have a spare tire on board your vehicle. Make sure you can use it in the event of a flat when you buy this jack and wrench set from Amazon. At the time of writing, it costs less than $50.

