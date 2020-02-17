5 Things Every Car Owner Should Have for Fast Fixes
Stow the right tools in your vehicle to minimize the likelihood that you’ll get stranded due to an emergency scenario. Here are five things you should keep in your auto’s trunk so you can quickly fix some common problems you might encounter on the road.
Prompt Service: Learn more about the all-new Chevy Express Service Center
Battery terminal cleaner
Corroded battery terminals can prevent your car from starting — that’s where a terminal cleaning brush comes into play. At the time of writing, this terminal cleaner costs less than $5 on Amazon.
Headlight restoration kit
Dim headlights aren’t just an eyesore — they can severely reduce your visibility on the road. Keep your vehicle’s headlights clear with this nifty headlight restoration kit available from Amazon for less than $22, as of February 2020.
Tire plug kit
Get back on the road faster after you have a punctured tire incident when you have a tire plug kit. This one from Victor contains 30 tools in a handy carrying case for portability and costs just under $12, at the time of writing.
AC recharge kit
If the air conditioning system fizzles out on one of your drives, you might just need to top off the refrigerant. Equipped with an AC recharge kit like this one from InterDynamics, you’ll be safely on your way in about 15 minutes. It costs less than $30 from Amazon, as of February 2020.
Jack and lug wrench
You might have a spare tire on board your vehicle. Make sure you can use it in the event of a flat when you buy this jack and wrench set from Amazon. At the time of writing, it costs less than $50.
Check out this article for even more tool suggestions to round out your personal arsenal of mechanic tools for do-it-yourself fixes. Or discover just a few of the advantages of taking your car to a dealership for repairs.
Get a Grip: Find new tires for your next road trip with this helpful tool
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming on Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.