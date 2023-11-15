No Comments

7 New Car History Books for Your Holiday Gift List

This article contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, The News Wheel may earn a small commission when you click on links and complete qualifying purchases. You can read our full disclaimer here.

With the holidays approaching, one of these recently published books could be the perfect gift for the well-read car enthusiast in your life. From auto racing to crime to serious sociopolitical issues, there’s plenty to choose from among these history-oriented titles!

More Info for History Buffs: The long, proud legacy of the Buick brand

Racing with Rich Energy: How a Rogue Sponsor Took Formula One for a Ride by Elizabeth Blackstock and Alanis King

Product Details: 292 pages (paperback)

Publication Date: Oct. 13, 2022

Publisher: McFarland

For the 2019 Formula One season, the British beverage company Rich Energy rolled out a high-dollar — and highly questionable — sponsorship of the Haas racing team. This book unravels the entire story, uncovering a dramatic series of deceptions, disappointments, and bizarre controversies that roiled the world of Formula One racing.

Lost Cars of the 1970s by Giles Chapman

Product Details: 160 pages (paperback)

Publication Date: April 1, 2023

Publisher: The History Press

For every car that enthusiasts celebrate as a classic, there are even more that end up in the dustbin of history. In this book, Giles Chapman goes back to the 1970s and unearths the fascinating stories of 60 vehicles from around the world that never quite caught on.

NASCAR 75 Years by Kelly Crandall, Jimmy Creed, Mike Hembree, and Al Pearce

Product Details: 224 pages (hardcover)

Publication Date: April 11, 2023

Publisher: Motorbooks

Packed with colorful stories and compelling photographs, this book tells the story of NASCAR from its scrappy beginnings to its current world-conquering position. Along the way, readers will learn about key vehicles, drivers, crew members, tracks, and everything else that has made this stock car racing league such a success.

Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping the Future of Our Planet by Ben Goldfarb

Product Details: 384 pages (hardcover)

Publication Date: Sept. 12, 2023

Publisher: W.W. Norton

More about the present and the future than the past, this book examines how cars and roadways affect the world’s ecosystems. From disrupted migratory patterns and traffic noise to environmental contamination and roadkill deaths, Ben Goldfarb shines a light on the many problems caused by roads — and on how ecologists and other experts are working to solve them.

Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip Through the Living History of Black Resistance by Alvin Hall

Product Details: 288 pages (hardcover)

Publication Date: Jan. 31, 2023

Publisher: HarperOne

During the era of Jim Crow, Black drivers relied on the Green Book to guide them safely through the perils of segregated America. For this book, Alvin Hall embarks on a modern-day road trip that retraces these dangerous journeys, exploring the refuges, landmarks, and personalities that allowed Black Americans to experience the freedom of the open road.

Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates

Product Details: 560 pages (paperback)

Publication Date: Nov. 28, 2023

Publisher: Random House

Originally published in 1991 and now available in a new edition, this comprehensive biography is the basis for Michael Mann’s highly anticipated movie Ferrari, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters Dec. 25. It’s the ideal read for a racing fan who’s excited for the film and wants to delve more deeply into the eventful life of this iconic auto designer and entrepreneur.

Cult of GT-R: A True Story of Crime, Obsession and the World’s Most Coveted Car by Ryan K. ZumMallen

Product Details: 288 pages (paperback)

Publication Date: Nov. 6, 2023

Publisher: Carrara Media

Many American auto enthusiasts lust after the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R, but import laws bar it from entering the country. That doesn’t stop the car’s most dedicated followers from trying to obtain one, though — and journalist Ryan ZumMallen fills this book with their most entertaining and disturbing tales of GT-R infatuation.