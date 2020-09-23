No Comments

Anticipating the Chevy Onix Midnight Edition’s Arrival in Brazil

The Midnight Edition will build on the Onix’s South American success in Brazil and beyond

Photo: Tumisu via Pixabay

From Halloween drive-thru events to the Hummer EV’s October release, there’s a lot to be excited about this fall. If you’re a fan of Chevy’s South American lineup, you’ll have one more thing to celebrate this autumn: the Onix Midnight Edition’s world debut.

Anticipating the Onix Midnight Edition’s arrival

A Chevrolet prepara duas novidades focadas em design para a linha Onix, uma específica para o hatch e outra para o sedã. A mais sofisticada delas é o Onix Plus Midnight. O modelo se diferenciará pelo visual e acabamento “todo preto”. pic.twitter.com/3YgZVT59Iq — General Motors (@GMBPress) September 18, 2020

The brand is set to reveal this special edition in Brazil by the end of the month, along with the Onix RS. However, you’ll have to wait a bit longer (i.e. early October) to purchase a Midnight Edition of your own, as GM Authority’s Deivis Centeno reports.

Though the automaker has yet to disclose more details about the Midnight Edition, we do know a few things. For starters, it will slot just above the sedan’s Premier trim. And, as its name implies, it will feature a dramatically dark facade, complete with ebony body paint, logos, and accents.

Significance of the Onix Midnight Edition

The Onix Midnight Edition marks the first time that the brand has included this package on an entry-level car in any of its markets. According to Rodrigo Fioco, Product Marketing Director at GM South America, this special edition is “the most eclectic series of the Chevrolet brand” that has “a very distinct personality.”

Its incorporation into South America’s Chevy lineup promises to elevate the Onix to an even higher pedestal both in Brazil and beyond. Chevy also expects that this edition will boost this model’s sales figures in the region.

The 2020 Onix, which released last year in Brazil, has boasted solid sales. And the second-generation 2021 Onix is poised to do just as well, especially with such appealing customization options like the Midnight Edition and RS version.

Stay tuned for more details in the days ahead as we countdown to the Onix Midnight Edition’s world debut later this month. In the meantime, read up on the Chevy Tracker’s success in Brazil and learn more about GM Brazil’s water conservation efforts

2020 Chevrolet Onix

Photo: General Motors

