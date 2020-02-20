What Are the Benefits of Having Remote Start in Your Car?
This article is sponsored by Xtreme Auto Glass & Window Tint.
Does your car have a remote start feature? If not, you should strongly consider having it installed in your vehicle right away. Every year, more than one million Americans make the decision to install a remote car starter system in their vehicle. They love all the benefits that come along with using one to start their car every morning. You’ll learn to love your remote start, too, once you have one installed. In fact, you might even wonder how in the world you lived without one before. Let’s take a look at some of the top benefits of having a remote car starter installed in your vehicle today.
Allows you to stay inside
There are a lot of people who like to start their car before they jump into it in the morning. For years, you had to run outside in the freezing cold in the winter or the sweltering heat of the summer to fire your car up. You can instead use a remote start system to start your car while you sit inside your house. This prevents you from having to subject yourself to harsh temperatures for the sake of starting your car. It also makes it easier for you to get ready for work and school in the morning.
Adjusts the temperature
Do you love the way it feels when you climb into a toasty car on a chilly winter morning? Or conversely, do you hate the way it feels when you climb into a car that’s burning up on a hot summer afternoon? You can address both of these issues by having remote start installation done. With remote start, you can set your car to heat up in the wintertime and set your car to cool down in the summertime.
It’s a safer option
Every year, about 750,000 cars are stolen all across the U.S. Many of these cars are, unfortunately, taken right out of people’s driveways while they’re warming up in the morning. If you don’t have a remote start and want to warm up your car, you’ll have to leave the keys in the ignition and the doors unlocked so you can get into it later. The problem with this, of course, is that it leaves your car susceptible to thieves. You can eliminate the threat of your car ever being stolen with a remote car starter.
Costs very little to install
When you think about all the benefits of using remote start, you might be under the impression that it costs a small fortune to get one installed. But this isn’t usually the case! On average, it should only cost you between $200-300 to purchase a remote car starter system for your vehicle, including both parts and labor. That’s a very small price to pay when you consider the benefits that you’ll get to enjoy daily.
Improves resale value
Selling your car might be the furthest thing from your mind right now. But when the times comes that you do want to sell it, having a remote car starter installed will be a huge selling feature. There are some people who won’t purchase a car without a remote start. There are fewer people asking, “What is remote start?” and more asking, “Why doesn’t this car have remote start in it?”
For many years, a remote start system was seen as a luxury in a car. Today, it’s practically a necessity and can be found on some base trims of vehicles. Whether you’re shopping for a new ride, planning to sell yours, or just want to make your current vehicle better, consider the possibility of a remote start.