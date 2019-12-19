No Comments

Best Classical Christmas Songs for Your Driving Playlist

Christmas is less than a week away, but it’s not too late to listen to some quality holiday music. Here are five classical songs worth including in your seasonal driving playlist.

New and Shiny: Meet the 2020 Chevy Corvette

“Weihnachtsbaum” (Franz Liszt)

The “Weihnachtsbaum” (or “Christmas Tree”) suite is Liszt’s 12-suite tribute to the holiday season. Its blend of traditional Christmas carols interspersed with some original compositions makes this an introspective, dreamy piece to accompany your seasonal drives.

“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” (Tchaikovsky)

One of the highlights of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite,” this instrumental song spotlights the Sugar Plum Fairy as she introduces Clara and her doll to the fantasy world in which the ballet is set. You might recognize it in John Williams’ soundtrack to “Home Alone” or Disney’s soundtrack to “Fantasia.”

“The Shepherds’ Farewell” (Hector Berlioz)

As the song’s title implies, this Berlioz composition depicts the shepherds saying goodbye to the Holy Family as they flee to Egypt to protect baby Jesus from the threat of King Herod. The Cambridge Singers’ version of this tune makes a great addition to your Christmas playlist.

“A Ceremony of Carols” (Benjamin Britten)

Released in 1942, Britten’s 11-movement cantata incorporates Middle English-era text from portions of The English Galaxy of Shorter Poems. Though originally arranged for women’s choirs, more contemporary arrangements of this piece are for treble choir and harp.

“The Coventry Carol”

The Irish vocal group Anúna gives a tasteful interpretation of this anonymous carol dating from the early 1500s. This haunting melody reflects the melancholy lyrics, which mothers at the time of Jesus’ birth supposedly sung as a lullaby to their baby boys.

New Year’s Makeover: Rejuvenate your Cadillac with these accessories