Bottas Wins 2020 Russian Grand Prix, Hamilton Penalized Again

Photo: Honda

Lewis Hamilton’s greatest nemesis in the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship is penalties. He has won six out of 10 races so far. In the other four, he was penalized three times, and two of those penalties directly caused him to lose the race. And today, at the 2020 Russian Grand Prix, it was his teammate Valtteri Bottas who was there to scoop up the win.

Hamilton had again grabbed pole position and was convincingly leading the race when the message came from the steward’s room: he would need to add 10 seconds to his pit stop for practice start infringements.

On their way to the grid before the race, drivers typically practice their race starts in the pit lane. While they normally do this right at the start of the pit lane exit, Hamilton performed his at the very end of the pit lane exit, which is potentially dangerous — and against the rules.

Hamilton thus received two separate five-second penalties for practice start infringements, which ruined any hope he would have had for winning the race. Still, he did manage to finish third, with Max Verstappen once more splitting the Mercedes in his Red Bull Racing Honda.

Hamilton also received two points on his super license, which puts him at 10 points out of the maximum 12 over the last year. Should he get to 12 points, he will be banned for a race. However, the stewards later rescinded the penalty points after discovering that Hamilton had actually asked his engineer if it was okay to practice his starts further up the pit lane, and his engineer has confirmed it was. Woops — turns out Mercedes, and not Hamilton, was at fault.

Other than this drama, the race was entertaining enough by the standards of the Russian Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz rather embarrassingly crashed out of the race on the first lap, Charles Leclerc somehow got away with punting Lance Stroll into the wall, Sebastian Vettel mounted a mighty defense against the pair of Renaults to allow his teammate to score more points, and both AlphaTauri cars finished ahead of Alexander Albon, whose season seems to be going from bad to worse despite having scored his first podium finish at the last race.

The 2020 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi was one of the races that survived the COVID-19 calendar shuffle, and that’s unfortunate because it’s not one that would ever be missed from an F1 season. Fortunately, we now head to the Nürburgring for the Eifel Grand Prix, and that ought to prove a lot more entertaining. At the very least, the race has a much prettier backdrop and is located in a country not known for its human rights abuses.