Ford Reveals Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig

The Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig is boss, y’all

Photo: Ford

Ford is partnering with Filson, the longtime purveyor of outdoor wear for hardworking Americans, to celebrate firefighters and the National Forest Foundation. Part of this team-up is the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig, which is just … chef’s kiss.

The Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig builds on an already ridiculous AF Bronco Badlands four-door with the Sasquatch Package. Take all that goodness, toss on a livery with Forest Service Green, then add a whole metric ton of accessories, and you’ve got a beast perfect for those brave folks who fight fires. Upgrades to the unique concept include a Kimtek FIRELITE Fire/Rescue Transport skid, a 50-gallon water tank, a Davey high-pressure water pump, and a 50-foot fire hose reel from Hannay Reels.

Oh, and it comes with a STIHL chainsaw. That’s also intended for firefighters, but you can’t help but imagine an 80s-style slasher film where the villain is a deranged ranger who puts that tool to use in a different way. Just me? Okay, fair enough.

Photos: Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept

Side-by-side with the first-generation U.S. Forest Service Bronco

Huge off-road tires? Oh yeah, you know it

Loads of gear!

Seriously. Loads of gear

My, what a long hose you have

Peep this cool otter green duck canvas center console

Plus, bonus ripstop nylon bag

“The Filson and Bronco collaboration was a natural fit, given the deep histories both brands have with the U.S. Forest Service dating back to the midcentury, when crews relied on the Filson Cruiser jackets and first-generation Broncos to reach remote terrain and protect them in harsh conditions,” said Doug Thielen, director of marketing at Filson. “Our resilient materials and innovative product designs are the perfect complement for the rugged Bronco SUV, and honor wildland firefighters who risk it all to protect our forests and natural resources.”

Ford, Filson team to support National Forests

The partnership between Ford and Filson also includes a joint effort to raise funds for the National Forest Foundation. This includes selling limited-edition Bronco-branded Filson gear, proceeds of which will help fund NFF’s reforestation programs.

In October, Ford also launched its Bronco Wild Fund, a new initiative that will use proceeds from Bronco sales to provide $5 million annually to environmental causes.

