Buick Adds 3 New Color Options to the 2020 Enclave
If you’re in the market for a new Buick Enclave, your options are about to get a little more colorful. For the 2020 model year, Buick is offering three new exterior paint colors for the Enclave: Champagne Gold Metallic, Dark Moon Blue Metallic, and Rich Garnet Metallic. Now, the Enclave offers a grand total of 10 exterior color choices. These are:
- Summit White
- White Frost Tricoat
- Satin Steel Metallic
- Quicksilver Metallic
- Dark Slate Metallic
- Red Quartz Tintcoat
- Rich Garnet Metallic
- Dark Moon Blue Metallic
- Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Champagne Gold Metallic
You’ll have to pay a little extra if you want the elegant new Champagne Gold Metallic exterior. This premium color will cost an extra $495, but it’s available on every trim of the Enclave, except Preferred. You can also pair it with every interior color option, except for Dark Galvanized with Ebony.
About the Buick Enclave
Designed to be your home away from home, the 2020 Buick Enclave is loaded with relaxing comfort features. In addition to providing seven seats and plenty of room to stretch out, the Enclave offers heated and ventilated massaging front seats.
In addition to its luxurious amenities, the Buick Enclave offers a hands-free power liftgate, which makes it a breeze to load cargo — even when your hands are full of luggage or groceries. Best of all, the Enclave offers plenty of room for cargo, with a maximum of 97.6 cubic feet behind the third row.
Get more out of every mile with the Enclave’s 310-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 powerplant, which earns 26 mpg on the highway. This dynamo can even tow up to 5,000 pounds. Plus, it comes standard with helpful connectivity features, like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Currently, some of the new colors of Buick Enclave are already on dealership lots. So if you’re interested in one of these head-turning Enclave colors, check your local Buick dealership.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.