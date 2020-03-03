No Comments

Buick Adds 3 New Color Options to the 2020 Enclave

2020 Buick Enclave with Sport Touring package

Photo: Buick

If you’re in the market for a new Buick Enclave, your options are about to get a little more colorful. For the 2020 model year, Buick is offering three new exterior paint colors for the Enclave: Champagne Gold Metallic, Dark Moon Blue Metallic, and Rich Garnet Metallic. Now, the Enclave offers a grand total of 10 exterior color choices. These are:

Summit White

White Frost Tricoat

Satin Steel Metallic

Quicksilver Metallic

Dark Slate Metallic

Red Quartz Tintcoat

Rich Garnet Metallic

Dark Moon Blue Metallic

Ebony Twilight Metallic

Champagne Gold Metallic

2020 Buick Enclave shown in Champagne Gold Metallic

Photo: Buick

You’ll have to pay a little extra if you want the elegant new Champagne Gold Metallic exterior. This premium color will cost an extra $495, but it’s available on every trim of the Enclave, except Preferred. You can also pair it with every interior color option, except for Dark Galvanized with Ebony.

About the Buick Enclave

2020 Buick Enclave Avenir

Photo: Buick

Designed to be your home away from home, the 2020 Buick Enclave is loaded with relaxing comfort features. In addition to providing seven seats and plenty of room to stretch out, the Enclave offers heated and ventilated massaging front seats.

In addition to its luxurious amenities, the Buick Enclave offers a hands-free power liftgate, which makes it a breeze to load cargo — even when your hands are full of luggage or groceries. Best of all, the Enclave offers plenty of room for cargo, with a maximum of 97.6 cubic feet behind the third row.

Get more out of every mile with the Enclave’s 310-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 powerplant, which earns 26 mpg on the highway. This dynamo can even tow up to 5,000 pounds. Plus, it comes standard with helpful connectivity features, like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Currently, some of the new colors of Buick Enclave are already on dealership lots. So if you’re interested in one of these head-turning Enclave colors, check your local Buick dealership.

