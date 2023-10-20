No Comments

Cadillac Introduces Refreshed 2025 CT5

Photo: Cadillac

While many automakers are introducing their 2024 models, Cadillac has gotten even more eager and recently unveiled the refreshed 2025 Cadillac CT5. This marks the second 2025 model for the brand to make a debut, alongside the all-new, all-electric Escalade IQ.

Another New Vehicle: Check out the all-electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

For 2025, the new Cadillac CT5 has been slightly redesigned (mostly on the inside) with an abundance of safety and technology features as well as minor exterior updates. These changes solidify the CT5’s presence in the Cadillac lineup as a go-to car for many.

“CT5’s importance in Cadillac’s portfolio cannot be overstated,” said John Roth, vice president at Global Cadillac. “Globally, CT5 is having its best sales year, ever. The 2025 CT5 stays true to what customers love about this vehicle, while bringing a revised look and the latest technology and safety features.”

Inside the cabin is a huge 33-inch diagonal LED color touch-screen display that curves toward the driver and has 9K resolution capability. On this screen, you’ll be able to access a handful of convenient tech features like Google built-in, which includes Google Assistant, Google Play, and Google Maps. The new CT5 also now offers an available 5G Wi-Fi hotspot.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Along with infotainment tech, the CT5 gets some updated safety systems. New standard features include Blind Zone Steering Assist and Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking. Also new are available options like Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Assist, and Driver Attention Assist (which is part of the available Super Cruise hands-free tech).

If you’re wondering how the 2025 CT5 drives, it is offered with two engines: a 236-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo and an available 335-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo. The car can also be equipped with available all-wheel drive. However, a Driver Mode Selector is standard and lets you tailor your experience with modes like Sport, Tour, Snow/Ice, and MyMode (custom).

The 2025 Cadillac CT5 is set to be available in spring 2024. No pricing details or trim levels have been announced just yet, but will be available at a later date. The refreshed 2025 CT5-V and 2025 CT5-V Blackwing will also be announced soon, so stay tuned for updates!