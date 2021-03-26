No Comments

Cars You Didn’t Know Were in “True Detective”

“True Detective” is a lot of things. In season one, it’s a showcase for Matthew McConaughey’s nascent talent and a prime example of why Woody Harrelson should have had more screentime in “No Country for Old Men.” In season three, it proves that Mahershala Ali is at the top of his game and has been for a while. Even better, it’s a treasure trove of well-regarded Chevy rides.

The Chevrolet Caprice

The first season’s main characters spend a fair amount of the show driving around the backstreets of Louisiana, trying to solve a series of murders. According to the incomprehensibly detail-oriented users of the IMCDB, they do so mostly in a Chevrolet Caprice. Interestingly enough, the Caprice reappears in season three, which introduces the series’ third set of leads — including Mahershala Ali. All told, the show has featured Caprice models from 1986, 1987, and 1995.

The Chevrolet C-Series

The credit sequence that precedes every episode of “True Detective’s” third season features a couple of images that may not be suitable for general audiences, but what else did you expect from HBO? Even so, it is exceptionally well-crafted, and — should you choose to watch it — you may be able to catch a glimpse of a Chevy pickup in the C-Series through the translucent silhouette of Stephen Dorff.

For what it’s worth, the first season’s title segment overlays Woody Harrelson’s face with a highway in a way that’s surprisingly compelling and effective.

The Chevrolet Blazer

Nic Pizzolatto’s anthology crime drama may be heady enough to have Matthew McConaughey deliver a soliloquy on Friedrich Nietzsche’s concept of “Eternal Return,” but not everything that happens in the show’s first season is terrible. I mean, most of it is pretty depressing, but I can guarantee that there’s at least one scene where Woody Harrelson walks past a 1998 Chevy Blazer. Just to sweeten the pot, he seems to be carrying a bag from Walgreens while wearing both a comically large belt buckle and a typically dour facial expression.

“True Detective” may not be for you, but between immaculate writing, masterful acting, and a top-notch lineup of Chevrolet vehicles, it’s hard to argue with its quality.

