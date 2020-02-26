No Comments

Cas Haley Wins Lincoln Chart Your Course Competition

Corsair Chart Your Course winner Cas Haley

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

After public voting closed on Jan. 27, Cas Haley was named the winner of the Lincoln Chart Your Course song contest. As the victor, Haley wins a talent contract valued around $120,000, a recording session at Capital Studios, and an all-new 2020 Lincoln Corsair.

Haley and finalists Edam Garro, Gavin M., and Anna Field had snippets of their songs and stories played in ads that run during this year’s Grammy Awards. Haley’s song, “Every Road I’m On,” won the public vote and secured him the grand prize

Cas Haley — ‘Every Road I’m On’

Haley wrote the song while his wife was battling and recovering from breast cancer, and he worked to turn their home that they share with their two children to a place of healing and calm.

“When you’re doing what you love, you don’t get tired,” he says. “Just be yourself. Do your best. Those are the words I live by.”

“I was inspired by the raw talent, hard work and passion I witnessed from each of the finalists,” said Jon Batiste, musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and one of the judges for Chart Your Course. “This competition focused on the craftmanship of songwriting, and facilitating the winning artist’s career. That to me demonstrates Lincoln’s authenticity and commitment to music.”

Haley’s song will now feature in the marketing campaign for the Corsair and he’ll take his talents to Capital Studios where he’ll learn from industry experts and record his music professionally. The other three finalists will also have their songs used in Corsair commercials, which will earn them fee and use payments valued around $17,000.

All told, the Lincoln Chart Your Course competition received around 1,600 entries.

Photos: Chart Your Course at the Grammys

The Lincoln Chart Your Course finalists (from left to right): Gavin M, Edem Garro , Cas Haley, and Anna Field

Photo: Lincoln

Jon Batiste with Chart Your Course winner Cas Haley

Photo: Lincoln

Jon Batiste with finalist Edem Garro

Photo: Lincoln

Jon Batiste with finalist Anna Field

Photo: Lincoln

Jon Batiste with finalist Gavin M

Photo: Lincoln