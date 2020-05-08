No Comments

Chevy Blazer Earns Best New Midsize SUV (Two Rows) Award from Good Housekeeping Institute

2020 Chevrolet Bolt in Kinetic Blue Metallic

Photo: Chevrolet

The experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute and Car and Driver magazine partnered to choose the winners of this year’s Best New Family Car Awards. Taking home the award for Best New Midsize SUV (two rows) is the well-equipped 2020 Chevrolet Blazer.

Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Blazer

“A stylish exterior and an appealing aesthetic wraps this practical, fun-to-drive crossover,” writes Rachel Rothman, Good Housekeeping Institute Chief Technologist and Head Engineer. “You’ll enjoy a confident, responsive drive that stands out on city streets and highways alike.”

Each new vehicle was evaluated according to its safety systems, handling, value, technology, and design features. A 5,000-mile road journey on highways, on test tracks, and through the twists and turns of city environments was also applied to the vehicles.

“Then our engineers, analysts, and consumer testers evaluated all the little things people really care about, like how easy it is to fold down the seats, how much cargo space there is in the trunk, how well car seats fit in the second and third rows, and whether they’re a struggle to install,” Rothman adds.

Storage space, the roominess of the interior, family-friendly features, and how comfy the cabin was were also considered and evaluated by the judges.

“The user-friendly infotainment system is responsive and intuitive. It comes standard with tech niceties like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, four USB ports, and Wi-Fi hotspot,” she notes.

The sporty 2020 Chevrolet Blazer comfortably seats five and offers a maximum cargo space of 64.2 cubic feet of space when the second-row seats are folded down. When properly equipped, the 2020 Blazer can tow 4,500 pounds. It earns an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. The Blazer offers three engine options — an EcoTec 2.5-liter, a 2.0-liter Turbo, and a 3.6-liter V6 — to help you customize the power and performance you need for your family travels.