Chevy Camaro Takes Final Bow with 2024 Collector’s Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Camaro is going out in style with a final 2024 Collector’s Edition — one that draws inspiration from the legendary muscle car’s 1960s origin story.

When the original Camaro was first being developed, it was referred to by the code name “Panther.” Collector’s Edition packages will pay tribute to the Panther legacy with Panther Black paint jobs, panther imagery, and more.

“We found it fitting for this Collector’s Edition Camaro to officially recognize the significance of the original code name and share it with Camaro enthusiasts,” said Rich Scheer, the design director for Chevrolet Performance.

On LT/RS, LT1, and SS trims, the Camaro Collector’s Edition will wear a coat of Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat paint and a set of Satin Black accent stripes. The 20-inch wheels come in Satin Black, and they’re also available in a polished, forged design. A 1LE front splitter and a ZL1 rear spoiler (coupe models only) are included as well.

Photo: Chevrolet

Boasting a 650-horsepower supercharged LT4 V8 under the hood, the ZL1 Collector’s Edition is painted in Panther Black Matte. It also showcases a Black Metallic ZL1 stripe, black lug nuts, and red brake calipers. Only 350 of these will be made, and each one will have a numbered steering wheel badge showing what order it was built in.

Each Collector’s Edition model will incorporate panther imagery, include script on the front fender and a badge on the steering wheel. The floor mats will feature a laser-etched aluminum Collector’s Edition logo.

Beyond the Collector’s Edition, the 2024 Camaro lineup will stay about the same as the previous model year, with the exception of two new paint options: Nitro Metallic Yellow and Riptide Blue. Each trim level will be available as a coupe or a convertible, and engine options range from a 3.6-liter V6 to the LT4 V8.

