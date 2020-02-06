No Comments

Chevy Impala Boasts Lowest Cost to Own for a Full-Size Car

Photo: Chevrolet

For the past nine years, the beloved Chevy Impala has won the title of Kelly Blue Book’s Best Full-Size Car, based on its predicted five-year cost to own. KBB’s five-year cost-to-own calculations involve a variety of expenses, including both out-of-pocket costs, such as maintenance and fuel, and losses in value from depreciation.

Here’s a look at what makes the Impala a cost-to-own superstar.

More for your money

Photo: Chevrolet

When you choose an Impala, you’re getting a lot of power, space, and luxury for your money. The base trim starts at $31,620, and it doesn’t skimp on features. It comes standard with modern comforts that help it retain its resale value, including dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth capabilities, an 8-inch diagonal color touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice commands for radio and phone control.

If you upgrade to the Premier trim level, you’ll pay from $36,720-$37,595, depending on how many optional features you choose. A Premier Impala boasts some seriously slick standard features, including an 11-speaker Bose Centerpoint surround sound audio system, as well as heated front seats and a wireless charging station. For a little more dough, you can enjoy ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

No matter which model you choose, you’ll get a spacious sedan that boasts nearly 46 inches of front legroom and stunning 18.8 cubic feet of cargo space. According to KBB, the Impala is more spacious than certain midsize SUVs. And the Impala doesn’t sacrifice power for efficiency. In addition to earning 28 miles per gallon on the highway, it delivers a smooth ride with 305 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to driver-assist technology, the Impala gives you a variety of options. You can opt for a blind-spot monitor, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alert.

GM often runs incentives for this spacious sedan, so if you keep an eye out for sales, you could snag an Impala for an even lower price.

