CR and IIHS Endorse 2020 Chevy Equinox LT Safe Option for Teen Drivers

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

Handing over the keys to your teen is not an easy parenting milestone. Even if your teen is smart and focused behind the wheel, he is still inexperienced, and well, the world is a frightening place. To help alleviate some of your trepidation, you want a car that’s reliable and safe. But, there are so many options out there! To help you out, since it truly does take a village to raise a kid, the experts at Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety have put together the first-ever list of 18 new vehicles they’d recommend for teens. And, the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT made the round up in the small SUV category.

“While buying a new car for a young driver is less common than buying used, new vehicles offer the latest in both crash avoidance and crash protection technologies,” said Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at CR’s Auto Test Center. “And if you’re putting out the additional money to buy new, why not make it the safest option you can find?”

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

When equipped with specific headlights, the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox earns a Top Safety Pick rating from the IIHS. The 2020 Equinox LT features High-Intensity Discharge headlamps. Whether you choose FWD or AWD for your Equinox, you can be confident with the 5-Star Overall Safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT features a bevy of advanced safety technologies, including the automaker’s Teen Driver system. This system allows you to keep tabs on your teen’s driving habits and behaviors, providing you a unique opportunity to continue to coach them into better, safer drivers. It also features a standard Tire Pressure Monitoring System to alert your teen when the tires need attention. Advanced driver-assist technologies such as Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Park Assist that help reveal dangers as you reverse are available on the 2020 Equinox LT, super helpful tech when your teen is backing out of the driveway or a busy parking lot.