Customize Your 2021 Chevy Colorado With 3 New Packages

The new 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is already poised to receive trim level changes and some aesthetic tweaks. In addition to these enhancements, you’ll also be able to put a personalized spin on the mid-size truck by choosing from three new packages. Here’s a look at what each one will add to your vehicle.

New customization options



Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re looking to dress up a Colorado Work Truck, you’re in luck — the Custom Special Edition package has you covered. It’ll make your Colorado stand apart from the crowd with Dark Argent Metallic wheels, all-season tires, and body-color exterior components, including the grille, rear bumper, mirrors, and door handles.

You can also put a custom spin on the LT model with the Chrome Appearance Package. It makes your Colorado stand apart from the crowd with chrome on the front grille, door handles, mirror caps, beltline molding, and rear bumper. Plus, the package gives your truck heated, power-folding mirrors for a little extra convenience to go along with its eye-catching style. This shiny new package is available for both the 4×2 and 4×4 variants of the model.

Finally, there’s the WT Appearance Package, for the Work Truck trim. This package can be applied to both 4×2 and 4×4 variants. However, it’s only offered for businesses buying fleet trucks and government special orders. But as a private buyer, but you’re not missing out on much — it just adds body-colored exterior parts, including mirrors and door handles.

Returning appearance packages

A closer look at the new front end of the 2021 Colorado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

These three packages aren’t your only options for customizing the Colorado. The 2021 model will also offer the classic Redline Special Edition, with a black bowtie, grille, wheels, and assist steps accented by red recovery hooks. Other returning favorites include the Z71 Midnight Edition, the ZR2 Midnight Special Edition, the ZR2 Bison Edition, and the ZR2 Dusk Special Edition.

Check back with The News Wheel for the latest updates on your favorite Chevrolet models.