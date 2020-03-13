No Comments

Debut of Cadillac’s LYRIQ EV Canceled amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Photo: Cadillac

As the threat of coronavirus continues to spread, the more effects it continues to have on the world. COVID-19 is already responsible for the cancellation of several auto shows, and the industry is continuing to feel its effects as 2020 continues. The latest casualty of the coronavirus scare is Cadillac’s LYRIQ EV, which was set to debut in Los Angeles in April.

Cadillac’s LYRIQ EV reveal canceled

Cadillac’s LYRIQ EV is part of GM’s extensive electric-vehicle plans for the next few years. The vehicle was to be GM’s second EV reveal of the year, following the Cruise Origin in January. The Cadillac LYRIQ uses GM’s new “Ultium” architecture, a frame that will be the basis for a wide range of electric vehicles. With reveals spaced throughout both 2020 and 2021, GM was hoping to gradually unveil the new EV lineup.

Now, thanks to the continuing effects of coronavirus, the world will have to wait a bit longer for its first official look at GM’s latest EV offering.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Cadillac LYRIQ reveal in Los Angeles, California on April 2nd,” Cadillac said in their statement on the matter. “Our top priority is the safety of our media guests and employees. We have been working with GM Medical and Security to monitor the situation closely and have been following recommendations for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.”

There is currently no new date for the LYRIQ’s unveiling.

With the coronavirus situation only escalating, its unknown how future GM events will be affected. The official reveal of the next new GM “Ultium” vehicle – the GMC Hummer EV – is currently still scheduled for May 20. Stay tuned for more information on this story as it arises.