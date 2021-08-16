No Comments

Differences Between CarFax and AutoCheck Vehicle History Reports

If you’re in the market for a used car, you’re probably spending plenty of time poring over vehicle history reports to ensure that you’re making a smart purchase. However, vehicle history report services aren’t all the same — here’s a look at the perks and drawbacks of the reports from two of the most popular bureaus, CarFax and AutoCheck.

In the Market for a Reliable Workhorse? Shop for a used pickup truck

CarFax

CarFax has been an industry leader since it debuted in the 1980s, back when it faxed its reports to customers. Yeah, fax machines — remember those? While times have changed, CarFax continues to offer some of the most comprehensive reports on the market. That said, those reports don’t come cheap. Each report costs about $40, but you can save if you buy in bulk. A trio of reports will set you back $60, while you can purchase six reports for $100.

However, you get what you pay for. CarFax is famed for its user-friendly, highly detailed reports. Different aspects of the vehicle’s history are clearly marked, such as its number of previous owners, so you can get a pretty good idea of the vehicle’s condition at a glance. CarFax also sets itself apart by being the only service that details the vehicle’s maintenance records, but there’s a catch — it only has data from service centers that share information with the reporting bureau. So if the previous owner had a habit of doing DIY repairs or taking the vehicle to a corner garage shop, you won’t be able to see that.

AutoCheck

Owned by Experian, AutoCheck sets itself apart by giving vehicles a score based on how they compare to other cars from the same make and model year. While it’s meant to make evaluating a vehicle quick and easy, this system isn’t always as intuitive as it seems.

According to Edmunds, AutoCheck’s grading scale can be somewhat arbitrary, with ranges like 70 to 90 rather than 0 to 100. This can lead to some vehicles looking better than they really should. In Edmunds’ review of the service, the publication noted that the scoring criteria are often unclear, which can be confusing to car shoppers who are already swamped with decisions to make.

In addition to this scoring system, AutoCheck also provides information on reported accidents and high mileage.

While this service is not as comprehensive as CarFax, it’s more affordable. Expect to pay about $25 per report, or a $50 plan for up to 25 reports in a 21-day period. And if you’re willing to shell out $100, you can access 300 reports in 21 days.

Get a Vehicle That Can Go the Distance: Shop for pre-owned vehicles with under 30,000 miles

Getting vehicle history reports for free

If you’re shopping for a car from a private buyer, you’re going to foot the bill for vehicle history reports all by yourself. However, if you’re shopping at a dealership, it’s likely that you’ll be able to request a report for free. And if you’d like more insight on purchasing a pre-owned vehicle, check out our tips for buying a used car.