Don’t Leave Home Without These Photos

There is plenty to pack for a road trip — special gear, a comprehensive emergency kit, clothes, and snacks. But, there are certain things you should carry with you whether you’re off on an adventure or running to the store. And, they barely take up any space.

A picture is worth a thousand words, and a few automated-related snaps could help you avoid potential problems.

Where did you park?

Even if you’re not typically forgetful, remembering where you parked, especially if you’re at a new place or in a rental car, can tax your memory. Do yourself a favor and just take a picture of your spot before you leave the garage or parking lot.

What are your numbers?

If your car is stolen, you’ll have to relay a lot of information to the police officer taking your report. That information includes two vital numbers — your Vehicle Identification Number and your license plate number. Take a picture of both.

What happens if you lose your license?

Losing your wallet is a nightmare since it carries your credit cards, cash, and most importantly your driver’s license. If you take a picture of your driver’s license, you’ll have an easier time until you get the real one processed.

“Please note that a photo of your driver’s license will not be accepted by a police officer during a traffic stop,” warns Reader’s Digest writer Joe McKinley.

Do you have proof of insurance?

Typically, drivers carry their car insurance cards in their wallets or in their glovebox. These are great options if you always remember your wallet and you remember to file the latest version in your glovebox. A digital copy of your insurance card may be easier to manage.

Are you renting a car?

Renting a car offers convenience when you’re far from home, but it’s important to remember it’s not your car. You are not familiar with the car so make sure you take a picture of it before you leave the lot and after you return it. That way, you won’t be blamed for damage you didn’t cause.

Taking pictures of such vital information can be risky, though, if you don’t add privacy parameters to protect them in case you lose your smartphone.