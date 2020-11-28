No Comments

Do’s and Don’ts for Using a Coin-Op Car Wash

Helpful advice for getting the most out of your self-service scrub

If you don’t have the tools or space to wash your car by hand at home but don’t want to spend tons of money on an automatic car wash, a self-service wash station is an affordable place to clean your car. It only costs a handful of quarters and lets you scrub your car the way you want. Just make sure you always keep these key instructions in mind when you use a coin-op car wash.

NEVER do these things at a self-service car wash

Wear nice clothing or accessories: It’s messy at the car wash. Don’t wear your office suit or favorite T-shirt, or else it’ll get soaked and sudded. Leave your cell phone in the car, too. Remove any rings, watches, or other jewelry so they aren’t damaged or cause damage. Bottom line: dress down.

Use the wrong settings: The control panels on coin-op car washes offer a variety of strength and function settings. Familiarize yourself with these before adding your money; don’t be in a hurry to begin until you’ve read the directions. You don’t want to confuse the soap setting for the wax setting. Follow the recommended settings in order, knowing what each one is for.

Miss the wheels or undercarriage: If you’re too focused on making the painted parts of your car look nice, then you’ll miss the dirtier spots underneath. Don’t overlook the nooks and crannies of your vehicle where gunk can collect and fester, causing the car to deteriorate.

Add more money before necessary: You don’t need the dispenser to be running constantly the entire time you’re scrubbing your car. If it runs out while you’re still brushing the wheels or wiping the suds around, wait until you’re ready for the next phase to add more quarters.

ALWAYS do these things at a self-service car wash

Clean the scrub brush: Unless you’re bringing your own brush to use (which experts highly recommend), assume the provided soap-dispensing brush is saturated with contaminants from prior uses. Spend a minute washing out the brush thoroughly so it won’t be abrasive against the car’s clear coat.

Wash the mats: You track a lot of dirt and debris into your car on your shoes. Pull out the car mats — whether they’re cloth or rubber — and scrub those down too.

Thoroughly rinse: The soapy chemicals used at coin-op car washes are much more abrasive than the gentle wash-wax mixtures you use at home because they’re designed to tear through grime as fast as possible. Make sure you thoroughly rinse every inch of your car above and below to eliminate any traces of soap.

Dry by hand: If you let your car air-dry, it will leave stubborn water spots. Always take a minute to wipe the painted and glass surfaces with a large car towel.

Washing your car regularly is an important part of properly maintaining it, whether you wash it by hand or via an automated facility. However you make it sparkling clean, make sure you keep up with it seasonally to prevent your vehicle from premature deterioration.