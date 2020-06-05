No Comments

Ford Honors Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with Digital Event

Photo: Ford

May was Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, a month-long celebration of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that Ford Motor Company made sure to honor. Though gatherings were not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ford Asian Indian Association and Ford Chinese Association honored the contributions of Asians and Pacific Islanders through virtual programming. In total, the online event brought together nearly 100 people and included speakers, games, and stories.

“This community has been so strong and resilient through this tough time, and we’re doing it because we’re putting people first,” said Ford Chief Lori Costew, who took part in the event to speak on the automaker’s approach to inclusion. “Our commitment to diversity and inclusion remains strong and we will continue to ensure safety and wellbeing for all.”

Also taking part in the event was Ford Asian Indian Association Communications and Finance Officer Sri Ganapathy, who introduced a video of employees speaking on their heritage. Ganapathy noted how the impact of these employees blends “ancient Eastern wisdom with modern Western thought,” which has helped fuel innovation in all spheres.

In addition, Ford Asian Indian Association President Sucheta Walimbe spoke on the efforts to come together in the face of a pandemic and how the company has emphasized strength in its workers. Ford Chinese Association President Hong Jiang — along with Ganapathy — talked about the history and influence of the FAIA and FCA over the years.

To close the celebration on an interactive note, Sonal Chokshi and Nancy Guo hosted a trivia game covering Asian and Pacific Islander history that rewarded prizes to the top five performers.

What is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month was designated in 1992 as a celebration of people from the continent of Asia and the Pacific Islands. Adding significance to the designation, May 7 marks the immigration of the first Japanese person to the United States and May 10 marks the completion of the transcontinental railroad — work done primarily by Chinese immigrants.

