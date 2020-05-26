No Comments

Ford Becomes FIRST Strategic Partner, Furthers STEAM Support

Ford is building on its 20-year-plus partnership with FIRST by becoming a Strategic Partner

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company is a well-documented supporter of getting kids interested in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Part of that goal is a two-decade-long partnership with FIRST, a not-for-profit focused on providing team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18. Ford is now growing that established relationship by signing on as a FIRST Strategic Partner, the highest level of sponsorship the organization offers.

“FIRST is proud to recognize Ford Motor Company as a Strategic Partner,” said Larry Cohen, president of FIRST. “Ford’s dedication and involvement has spanned more than 20 years, and tens of thousands of students have been mentored by passionate Ford employees.”

According to Cohen, kids who take part in FIRST are 2-3 times more likely to be interested in a career in the STEAM fields. Because STEAM is crucial for the auto industry, Ford helps foster that interest with mentorship and resources that lean on its standing as a leader in innovation. Ford Chief Technology Officer Ken Washington notes that inspiring today’s youth to look into STEAM careers is crucial with the speed at which technology is moving.

During the 2019-2020 FIRST season, Ford was a direct supporter of more than 200 teams with an estimated 500 employees volunteering. Ford is also a developer of the FIRST Robotics Competition Autonomous Awards and a sponsor of the annual FIRST Championship.

Ford makes an impact as FIRST Strategic Partner

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Ford is one of 20 Strategic Partners supporting FIRST, joining a list that includes names like 3M, Apple, Google, and NASA.

The automaker’s relationship with FIRST is just one of the many partnerships and programs it uses to grow interest in STEAM. Other efforts include the Ford High School Science and Technology Program, which the company founded in 1984, and partnerships with the MIND Research Institute and National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering.

