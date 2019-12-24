No Comments

Ford Reveals Shelby GT350 and GT350R Heritage Edition

The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition (foreground) with the original 1965 GT350

Photo: Ford Motor Company

The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 is getting all kinds of attention with its 760 horsepower and the Mustang Mach-E is getting all kinds of attention because … well, because it exists. But what about the Shelby GT500 and Shelby GT350R? Still critical darlings and more than capable of delivering thrills all their own, Ford has announced that both cars will be getting unique Heritage Edition Packages for the 2020 model year.

The Heritage Edition Package, available for the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, throws it back with a Wimbledon White exterior and Guardsman Blue race stripes and badges. The color scheme pays homage to the 1965 GT350 created by Carroll Shelby himself and driven by Ken Miles at Green Valley Raceway in Texas on Feb. 14, 1965. Also notable with the 2020 Shelby GT350 and GT350R Heritage Edition is all-black interior seating with red accent stitching, which probably doesn’t pay direct homage to that classic GT350 but is pretty cool all the same.

“Looking back on it, what Ford and Carroll Shelby created back in the mid-’60s was so important to Mustang,” said Jim Owens, Ford Mustang marketing manager. “With their authentic exterior livery, unique appointments and performance Ken could have only dreamed of, the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R Heritage Edition Package vehicles are a meaningful tribute to the legacy of the Shelby brand.”

If you’re looking to get either the Mustang Shelby GT350 or Mustang Shelby GT350R, opting for the limited Heritage Edition Package will only set you back $1,965. OH! WAIT! $1,965! Very clever, Ford. Very clever indeed.

