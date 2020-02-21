Ford Sponsors 13th Annual ESSENCE Awards
2020 marked the 10th year that Ford Motor Company has served as presenting sponsor for the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood awards. Now in their 13th year, the ESSENCE awards celebrate the achievement of black women in Hollywood with this year’s ceremony honoring director Ava Duvernay and actress Niecy Nash.
Duvernay and Nash were both recognized with the Ford Vanguard award at the Black Women in Hollywood luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Ford Manager of Multicultural Marketing Dibrie Guerrero leveraged the luncheon and other events surrounding the ESSENCE awards proper to promote Ford’s Built Phenomenally campaign, which centers around black women working in Hollywood (including campaign narrator and legend Angela Bassett) and spotlights the all-new 2020 Ford Escape.
Watch: ‘Built Phenomenally’
“We returned as a sponsor this year to highlight Ford’s commitment to positive portrayals of African American women in media and advertising,” said Guerrero. “We also wanted to continue the momentum surrounding our ‘Built Phenomenally’ campaign promoting the all-new 2020 Ford Escape.”
Earlier in the week, Ford hosted a welcome luncheon for media at The West Hollywood EDITION hotel. During the event, Guerrero and Ford Head of Brand Strategy and Growth Audience Marketing Raj Register were moderators on a panel discussion about black women in entertainment, which included members of the #SeeHer and Girls Make Beats and Made in Her Image. Following the Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon, Ford was on-hand for the ESSENCE Hollywood House, a day of workshops, panels, and other activities shining a light on the work of black women.
In July, Ford also served as sponsor at the 25th ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.
