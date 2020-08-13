No Comments

July Report Shows Continued Slow Sales for Genesis

The 2021 Genesis G80 will arrive this fall



Genesis Motor America experienced another month of declining sales in July — a sign that the luxury brand still has some work to do when it comes to recovering from the auto industry’s COVID-19 slump.

For the month, Genesis sold 1,257 vehicles. That’s a 20.7 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Over the first seven months of 2020, Genesis sales are down just over 24 percent.

Genesis’ top seller for July was the G70 compact sport sedan. This model notched 1,257 sales, about 2.4 percent less than its numbers from July 2019.

The G80 midsize luxury sedan was Genesis’ second-best performer. However, its 242 units sold represent a 53.4 percent year-over-year decrease.

The recently redesigned G90 flagship sedan came in third for Genesis, selling 132 units for an 18 percent decline compared to the same month a year ago.

The G90 is Genesis’ flagship sedan



Per Genesis, there was a bright spot amid these lower numbers. All three current Genesis models were able to increase their year-to-date market share in their respective segments.

Genesis is hoping to turn things around even more with a pair of new models coming later this year. The 2021 G80 will be quite a bit different from the current model, with new engine options, updated technologies, and seriously luxurious features.

Genesis’ most hotly anticipated future model is the 2021 GV80, the brand’s first-ever SUV. This three-row model will slot into the midsize segment, and the photos that have been released so far indicate that it will be a real stunner.

“The excitement for Genesis continue to grow in every segment,” said Mark Del Rosso Genesis Motor North America’s president and CEO. “And with the debut of the GV80, customers will see, touch, and feel the exceptional level of detail given to design, comfort, and convenience throughout their Genesis experience.”

Both of these models are now expected to arrive sometime this fall, potentially giving Genesis a strong sales boost before the end of the year.