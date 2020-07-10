No Comments

German VW Factory Produces its Last Combustion Engine Vehicle

By the end of the year, VW’s Zwickau factory will be producing a steady stream of ID.4s and other electric vehicles

Photo: Volkswagen

To say that the auto industry has been pushing for an all-electric future would be an understatement. Around the world, manufacturers are making huge strides in the proliferation of EVs. Leading the charge is Volkswagen, whose advances in the field of EV research, sales, and production have just taken another huge step forward. As June drew to a close, a German VW factory celebrated the production of its final combustion engine vehicle. After a brief “conversion phase”, the only vehicles the factory will produce will be electric.

A big step for a German VW factory

Zwickau, Germany, is known across the country as the “City of Cars” for good reason. Its Volkswagen factory, which opened its doors in 1904, has been producing vehicles for 116 years. That production will continue into the future, but will now focus solely on EVs. The Zwickau factory is the first VW plant to shift its focus entirely to electric vehicle production, and will likely not be the last.

In a recent statement, Volkswagen commented on this momentous occasion. “From today on, only electric models of Volkswagen and in future also of the sister brands Audi and Seat will be produced in Zwickau.” Jens Rothe, Volkswagen’s chair of the general works council, added, “Zwickau is steeped in German automotive tradition. Our team has always delivered excellent performance and built vehicles with excellent quality. We have gained the trust in the Group to become the first location to start fully electric large-scale series production. The Zwickau plant is therefore well-equipped for the future.”

For the factory, being “well-equipped” means a large-scale, multi-week “conversion phase”, as well as a qualification program and training for all 8,000 employees. This process is expected to finish soon.

When the transformation is complete, the Zwickau factory will begin creating its first round of electric vehicles. It is hoped that vehicles like the ID.4 will be leaving the assembly line by the end of the year.