GM Adds In-Vehicle Navigation App for 2018 and Newer Models

GM’s new Maps+ navigation app

Photo: GM

A new in-vehicle app will bring sophisticated navigation capabilities to a much wider range of GM models — both used and new. Even if your 2018 or newer Buick, GMC, Chevrolet, or Cadillac didn’t originally come with a navigation system or offer it as an option, you can soon download Maps+ as part of an OnStar Connected Services subscription.

The Maps+ app is coming to GM vehicles through a partnership with Mapbox, a company that specializes in cross-platform search, connectivity, and navigation products.

“Our obsession is the driver,” said Mapbox CEO Peter Sirota. “The map is the canvas for providing the driver with a delightful, easy-to-use experience. From discovering new places to avoiding traffic on your commute to paying at the pump or the plug, Maps+ lays the foundation for an excellent navigation experience.”

Maps+ navigation app features

Cloud-based connectivity allows Maps+ to offer a powerful suite of services. The system’s mapping data automatically updates every day, and other over-the-air upgrades help the system stay current as well. Routing suggestions are based on real-time traffic information. Road hazards and speed limit changes are highlighted along the way. If your vehicle’s gas tank is almost empty, Maps+ can provide the fastest route to the nearest filling station.

Maps+ is designed to work with a variety of GM infotainment setups

Photo: Chevrolet

Maps+ is designed to be intuitive and easily customizable. It offers search shortcuts and predictive keyboard entry to help you find important points along your route, like restaurants, parking, and your favorite morning coffee stop. Voice control for the entire system is available through Alexa Built-In. You can also access music or podcasts through the Maps+ interface instead of exiting the app.

“We know customers want an easy and convenient in-vehicle experience that improves over time,” said Santiago Chamorro, GM’s vice president of Global Connected Services. “We listened to customer feedback and developed a product that works seamlessly with our current infotainment systems and provides a highly personalized experience that will iterate through the lifetime of the vehicle.”

Maps+ availability will start April 30 for selected GM vehicles going back to the 2018 model year. If your vehicle is among the eligible models, you’ll receive a notification once the software rolls out.