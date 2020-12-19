No Comments

GM Investing $76 Million in Ohio, New York Plants

GM is investing $70 million in its Tonawanda Engine Plant in Buffalo

Photo: General Motors

General Motors announced a $76 million investment to support two manufacturing facilities key in producing its Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. The Tonawanda Engine Plant in Buffalo, New York, will receive $70 million. The Parma Metal Center near Cleveland, Ohio, receives $6 million. Both facilities received a shared investment of $552 million in December 2016.

“GM continues to invest to strengthen our core business and respond to growing customer demand for our full-size pickups,” said GM Vice President of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations Phil Kienle. “Our Tonawanda and Parma teams are dedicated to building world-class products for our customers and these investments reflect our confidence in these teams.”

The investment at the Tonawanda plant goes toward increasing production capacity on the engine block machining line. At Parma, the $6 million will help create four metal assembly cells, which GM says will boost production volume.

A look inside the Parma Metal Center

Photo: General Motors

Tonawanda, a 2019 Best of the Best award-winner, employs 1,109 hourly and 184 salaried workers. The plant’s current production slate includes the EcoTec3 engine family available in the Chevrolet Silverado, all-new Suburban, and all-new Tahoe as well as the GMC Yukon. Tonawanda also produces the Ecotec 2.0-liter Turbo, GM’s 2.5-liter, and the 6.6-liter V8 offered with the Sierra HD and Silverado HD.

The Parma Metal Center is responsible for processing 800 tons of steel each day. It last received an investment in 2019 when GM granted it $18 million to upgrade the press system for future products. Parma was GM’s first North American stamping facility to earn Built in Quality Level IV status and is a landfill-free facility.

