Pro Racing Phenom Hailie Deegan Now Knows How to Drive Stick
Back in December, Ford Performance planned to announce rising star Hailie Deegan joining the Driver Development Program in grand fashion. Deegan, 18, was to have driven onto the stage at the Ford Performance Technical Center at the wheel of a Mustang Shelby GT350. But there was an unexpected problem: Hailie Deegan didn’t know how to drive a stick shift in a production car.
“I usually know how a clutch disengages, but I didn’t know how different it was from a stock car,” said Deegan. “I didn’t know if I could engage it late, and I didn’t want to pop it out too early, and I wasn’t sure how much throttle you’ve got to use.”
Fortunately, Deegan is an exceptionally quick learner and roared across the stage to make her grand debut. Ford rewarded the young driver with a Shelby GT350 of her very own months later, and she’s since gone on to become a self-described “stick shift expert.”
Deegan says that she loves her Mustang Shelby GT350, though she acknowledges that she had to accept the perils of driving a white car while living off a long dirt road.
“My dad is always telling me I need to wash my car and I say, ‘I’m going to wash my car, but then it’s just going to get dirty down the road within five minutes.’”
The soon-to-be-19-year-old has already earned the generous gift from Ford by making history. Back in February, she became one of just three women to finish second in an ARCA Menards Series race, positioning herself quite nicely to become the first female driver to score a win.
She’s also a Ford homer through and through — thanks in no small part to the fact that her dad, Brian, raced his share of trucks off-road. When she’s spending time in North Carolina, she drives an F-150 Raptor, which she likens to sitting in a Monster Truck. And her dream cars? An “old red Bronco” and a classic Mustang … with a stick shift.
