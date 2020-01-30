No Comments

Honda Announces 2020 Motorsport Activities

Photo: Honda

If ever a list were made about companies that care most about motorsports, Honda would have to be near the top. The manufacturer has recently announced an overview of its motorsport program for 2020, which shows it being involved in an impressive number of global events.

In 2020, Honda will:

And these are just Honda’s planned activities in the automotive racing world. The manufacturer is also very active in motorcycle racing, even winning Dakar 2020 just earlier this month. And throughout the rest of the year, it will:

Compete in the MotoGP class of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship, striving to win the “Triple Crown” for the fourth consecutive year

Compete in the FIM Superbike World Championship with a new HRC factory team and new CBR1000RR Fireblade superbike

Compete in the top class of three categories in the MFJ All-Japan Championship

Support Honda Team Asia, which competes in Moto2 and Moto3, and riders competing in the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship

Host training sessions in Japan for team riders competing in the MFJ All-Japan Motocross Championship

One of Honda’s stated goal, where motorcycles are concerned, is to win the championship in all three categories, including motocross, trial, and road race, for the second year in a row. The manufacturer hasn’t been quite as successful in automobile racing, but after a strong debut partnership with Red Bull Racing in F1, it may have a chance at contesting for the championship there too.