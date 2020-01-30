Honda Announces 2020 Motorsport Activities
If ever a list were made about companies that care most about motorsports, Honda would have to be near the top. The manufacturer has recently announced an overview of its motorsport program for 2020, which shows it being involved in an impressive number of global events.
In 2020, Honda will:
- Supply power units to Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri in the FIA Formula One World Championship
- Support young Japanese drivers to compete in the FIA Formula 2 Championship and FIA French F4 Championship
- Supply engines to 5 teams and 13 cars in the IndyCar Series
- Compete in the Japanese Super Formula Championship
- Compete in the GT500 class of the Super GT Series with an all-new NSX-GT race car
- Supply racing machines based on the Civic Type R and Civic TRC in the World Touring Car Cup
- Supply NSX GT3 Evo race cars to the Intercontinental GT Challenge
And these are just Honda’s planned activities in the automotive racing world. The manufacturer is also very active in motorcycle racing, even winning Dakar 2020 just earlier this month. And throughout the rest of the year, it will:
- Compete in the MotoGP class of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship, striving to win the “Triple Crown” for the fourth consecutive year
- Compete in the FIM Superbike World Championship with a new HRC factory team and new CBR1000RR Fireblade superbike
- Compete in the top class of three categories in the MFJ All-Japan Championship
- Support Honda Team Asia, which competes in Moto2 and Moto3, and riders competing in the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship
- Host training sessions in Japan for team riders competing in the MFJ All-Japan Motocross Championship
One of Honda’s stated goal, where motorcycles are concerned, is to win the championship in all three categories, including motocross, trial, and road race, for the second year in a row. The manufacturer hasn’t been quite as successful in automobile racing, but after a strong debut partnership with Red Bull Racing in F1, it may have a chance at contesting for the championship there too.
